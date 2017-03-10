Smith stays top as local rider Kraisart stars

Click here for full World Supersport FP2 results from Thailand
Kyle Smith has remained on top of the times at the World Supersport Thai round with local rider Decha Kraisart jumps to second place ahead of Lucas Mahias and Jules Cluzel.
In a relatively low-key session, punctuated by Alex Baldolini losing his chain on the home straight, Smith produced a late flyer to stay clear at the top but the action intensified when local riders Kraisart and Charlempol Polamai joined the sharp end of the times.
Kraisart grabbed second overall on Friday practice with a lap just two-tenths behind Smith to take the top Yamaha honour off of Mahias.
After being battered in a last lap crash at Phillip Island, Cluzel eased back into action with fourth place but ahead of PJ Jacobsen on his former MV Agusta machine.
With Thai star Polamai sixth, CIA Landlords Insurance Honda rider Hikari Okubo settled for seventh ahead of Christian Gamarino and Kyle Ryde as Gino Rea nabbed the final automatic berth into Superpole 2 with tenth.