WSS: Italy: Caricasulo edges Cluzel, Sofuoglu

12 May 2017
Federico Caricasulo has topped FP1 at his home round Imola with a late flying lap to edge ahead of Jules Cluzel and Kenan Sofuoglu.
Federico Caricasulo has topped FP1 at his home round Imola with a late flying lap to edge ahead of Jules Cluzel and Kenan Sofuoglu in an intriguing session.

After the Italian rider set the early pace, Assen winner Sofuoglu bettered his time by almost a full second as the World Supersport riders began to show their sharp-end pace early in the race weekend.

Cluzel on the CIA Landlords Insurance Honda also joined the front-runners by briefly topping the times before Caricasulo chipped away with a 1m 52.103s on the GRT Yamaha.

Cluzel was unable to respond before the chequered flag and had to settle for second place but remained ahead of Sofuoglu on the Puccetti Kawasaki and Caricasulo's team-mate and World Supersport championship leader Lucas Mahias.

Sheridan Morais led the Kallio Racing Yamaha charge in fifth ahead of PJ Jacobsen in his MV Agusta squad's home round. Christian Gamarino started strong on the Bardahl Evan Bros Honda ahead of Kyle Smith as Alessandro Zaccone and Roberto Rolfo completed the top ten contenders.

Gino Rea narrowly missed out on the Team Go Eleven Kawasaki in front of Jack Kennedy who is acting as stand-in rider for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph.

Kennedy's team-mate Luke Stapleford suffered a fall midway through FP1 which restrained him to 20th in the session.
by Haydn Cobb

