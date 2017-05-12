WSS »

WSS: Italy: Sofuoglu eases ahead as Caricasulo falls

12 May 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu has stamped his authority on the World Supersport championship at Imola by topping FP2 as Fedrico Caricasulo tipped off late on.
Kenan Sofuoglu has stamped his authority on the World Supersport championship at Imola by topping the second free practice session ahead of Federico Caricasulo who tipped off late on.

After Caricasulo went quickest in the morning session the GRT Yamaha rider headed up the times for the majority of FP2 but was powerless to stop Sofuoglu grabbing the headlines after falling with five minutes remaining in the session.

Sofuoglu's final flying lap, a 1m 52.647s, saw the Puccetti Kawasaki Racing rider pull out almost half a second on the Italian rider in second as he hunts for back-to-back wins for the first time in 2017.

The session was halted for half an hour by a red flag after Alex Baldolini's ATK#25 MV Agusta's engine expired between turns 14 and 19, spilling drops of oil on the racing line.

After an extensive clean-up job by the marshals the session was resumed for its final 20 minutes to be completed which saw the times tumble.

Jules Cluzel remained third on the times despite not improving his FP1 time while Kyle Smith enjoyed a late gain to take fourth ahead of World Supersport championship leader Lucas Mahias and Kallio Racing Yamaha's Sheridan Morais.

PJ Jacobsen secured a Superpole 2 place in seventh on the factory MV Agusta ahead of local rider Christian Gamarino, as Hikari Okubo jumped in the top ten with a final lap flyer and ahead of Alessandro Zaccone on the second factory MV Agusta.

Gino Rea was the unlucky rider in 11th to narrowly miss out by one-tenth of a second Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ahead of Phillip Island race winner Roberto Rolfo and Profile Racing Triumph's Luke Stapleford.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Sofuoglu , Imola , World Supersport , Morais , Rolfo , Baldolini
