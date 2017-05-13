WSS »

WSS: Italy: Caricasulo and Sofuoglu set for qualifying tussle

13 May 2017
Federico Caricasulo and Kenan Sofuoglu have been split by 0.014s in FP3 at Imola while Lucas Mahias fails to set a time.
Federico Caricasulo and Kenan Sofuoglu have been split by 0.014s in the final free practice session at Imola to set up an intriguing qualifying, while World Supersport championship leader Lucas Mahias completes just one out lap in FP3.

The GRT Yamaha rider pinched top spot from the defending champion in the closing seconds of the FP3 session with a 1m 51.978s which has seen the Italian shade his rival in the free practice sessions as top spot has solely switched between the two riders.

Caricasulo's team-mate and points leader Mahias could only complete a single out lap before a technical issue restrained his charge ahead of qualifying.

PJ Jacobsen on the MV Agusta made some impressive gains to rise to third ahead of Kyle Smith on the Gemar Team Lorini Honda and Sheridan Morais on the Kallio Racing Yamaha.

Alessandro Zaccone made sure both factory MV Agusta's were in the top six with Jules Cluzel shuffled down to seventh for CIA Landlords Insurance Honda.

Christian Gamarino continued to have a promising home round on the Bardahl Evan Bros Honda with eighth in FP3 as Jack Kennedy – stand in rider for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph – and Hikari Okubo complete the top ten.

Kyle Ryde was another to fail to set a lap time in FP3 for Puccetti Kawasaki, while Alex Baldolini recovered from a huge engine blowout in FP2 on his ATK#25 MV Agusta to take 19th.
