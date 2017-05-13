Jacobsen claims third pole of the season

WSS »

PJ Jacobsen has clinched his third pole position from five rounds in the World Supersport championship.
PJ Jacobsen has clinched his third pole position from five rounds in the World Supersport championship to deliver for MV Agusta at its home round at Imola.

Having claimed provisional pole position by being the first rider to duck into the 1m 51s bracket, the American rider improved on his own time with a 1m 51.611s which none of his rivals were able to match in Superpole 2.

World Supersport championship leader Lucas Mahias went closest for GRT Yamaha but eventually missed out by just over one-tenth of a second.

Christian Gamarino grabbed his personal best qualifying result by completing the front row in third on the Bardahl Evan Bros Honda.

Federico Caricasulo and Kenan Sofuoglu have been trading fastest lap times during the free practice session at Imola but with both start on the second row with the Italian in fourth and the defending World Supersport champion in fifth as Sheridan Morais on the Kallio Racing Yamaha completing row tow.

Kyle Smith heads up row three for Gemar Team Lorini Honda ahead of Jules Cluzel on the CIA Landlords Insurance Honda and Kyle Ryde for Puccetti Kawasaki who progressed strongly through Superpole one.

Hikari Okubo will start from 10th on the grid ahead of Loris Cresson as Alessandro Zaccone was shuffled down to 12th having fallen early in the session and was unable to improve his lap time.

Jack Kennedy, standing in for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph, impressed despite narrowly missing out on Superpole two to qualifying 13th on the grid ahead of Niki Tuuli and Rob Hartog.
