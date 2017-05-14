WSS »

WSS: Italy: Sofuoglu tops red flagged World Supersport warm-up

14 May 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu has charged back to the front in the World Supersport warm-up session which was suspended for half an hour.
Kenan Sofuoglu has charged back to the front in the World Supersport warm-up session which was suspended for half an hour due to a red flag for track debris.

Sofuoglu led the entire session and produced a late flyer of 1m 51.941s to pull out three-tenths of a second on Imola pole-sitter PJ Jacobsen.

The warm-up session was red flagged with just over three minutes remaining in order to clean up debris which had been scattered on to the track by Federico Caricasulo's crash at turn two. The delay took a full 30 minutes but the session resumed for the final sprint which saw Sofuoglu retain top spot.

With Sofuoglu and Jacobsen on top, Sheridan Morais enjoyed an encouraging session in third ahead of World Supersport championship leader Lucas Mahias. CIA Landlords Insurance Honda's Jules Cluzel kept him charge up in fifth in front of fellow Honda rider Kyle Smith, as Stefan Hill's stand-in at Profile Racing Triumph Jack Kennedy continued to impress with seventh.

Niki Tuuli made late gains to take eighth on the timesheet as Luke Stapleford and Anthony West completed the top ten. Caricasulo's late tumble saw him slip down to 25th overall on the timesheet.
by Haydn Cobb

