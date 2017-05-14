WSS »

WSS: Italy: World Supersport race postponed at Imola

14 May 2017
The World Supersport race at Imola has been postponed after a manic first running which saw a delayed start and two red flags.
The World Supersport race at Imola has been postponed after a manic first running which saw a delayed start and two red flags.

After Federico Caricasulo's GRT Yamaha stopped on the sighting lap which caused an initial delayed start, the first running of the race was halted when Roberto Rolfo fell at the final chicane on lap two with debris being spilled on to the track.

With the track cleared up by marshals and a quick restart procedure, in which Caricasulo's squad had enough time to solve his technical issue to make the second start, the race was stopped again on lap two due to multiple incidents at turn seven involving Rolfo, Kazuki Watanabe and Marco Malone.

Due to a packed race schedule and television times pressing for race two of World Superbikes, the World Supersport race was postponed until after the Superbike race and will now start at 14:20 local time.
by Haydn Cobb

