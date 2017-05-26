Sofuoglu takes charge at Donington Park

WSS »

26 May 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu has retained his place at the front of the World Supersport pack at Donington Park by topping FP1.
The Puccetti Kawasaki Racing rider made an early charge up the order and while seeing his lead chipped away at as the times progressively got faster, the defending World Supersport champion laid down a new marker in the closing stages with a 1m 31.193s to pull out a useful gap on nearest rival Jacobsen on the MV Agusta.

Championship leader Lucas Mahias kept himself well placed in third having also briefly led the session with Kyle Smith showing a return to form on the Team Lorini Honda.

World Supersport wildcard Joe Francis started fast for Halsall Racing Yamaha at his home track in fifth with Jules Cluzel leading the CIA Landlord Insurance Honda charge in sixth.

Anthony West continued to impress on his self-funded ride for EAB West Racing Yamaha in seventh ahead of Sheridan Morais and Profile Racing Triumph stand-in Jack Kennedy.

Niki Tuuli currently holds the final top 10 spot to provisionally take the final automatic Superpole 2 place ahead of qualifying.
