WSS: Great Britain: Jacobsen edges ahead of Sofuoglu

26 May 2017
PJ Jacobsen has nipped ahead of Kenan Sofuoglu to top the second free practice session at Donington Park.
PJ Jacobsen has nipped ahead of Kenan Sofuoglu to top the second free practice session at Donington Park while the defending World Supersport champion showed remarkable long run consistency to lay down a marker to the rest.

The American rider ducked into the 1m 30s bracket in the final 10 minutes of the session to claim top spot ahead of Sofuoglu who fractionally improved on his FP1 timesheet topper which was enough for second place.

Behind the top two, Gino Rea returned to form on the Team Go Eleven Kawasaki at his home round for third place as championship leader Lucas Mahias failed to improve his FP1 time but it was enough to keep him fourth for GRT Yamaha.

Jules Cluzel led CIA Landlord Insurance Honda team-mate Hikari Okubo for fifth and sixth respectively as Kyle Smith continued to impress to secure an all-important Superpole 2 berth.

Christian Gamarino placed his Bardahl Evan Bros Honda into Superpole with a late flyer to take eighth as Sheridan Morais and Jack Kennedy were made to sweat for their top ten places as a host of riders missed out on last-lap improvements.

Luke Stapleford was edged out by Kennedy, acting as stand-in at Profile Racing Triumph for the injured Stefan Hill, as GRT Yamaha's Federico Caricasulo also narrowly missed out in 12th.

Joe Francis dropped to 13th on the Halsall Racing Yamaha after tipping off early in FP2 but stayed ahead of Anthony West, Niki Tuuli and fellow World Supersport wildcard David Allingham.

