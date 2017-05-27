WSS »

WSS: Great Britain: Sofuoglu fends off Mahias for Donington pole

27 May 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu has maintained his dominance in the World Supersport championship with pole position at Donington Park.
Kenan Sofuoglu has maintained his dominance in the World Supersport championship on his return from injury with pole position at Donington Park but was made to sweat for it by points leader Lucas Mahias.

The Puccetti Kawasaki rider set the standard to beat with a 1m 30.904s to ease almost half a second clear of nearest rival Mahias but the GRT Yamaha rider found impressive gains to edge within a tenth of Sofuoglu but was unable to wrestle pole position from his title rival.

Jules Cluzel was the nearest challenger to the front two but half a second back to take third on the grid for CIA Landlords Insurance Honda, with home favourites Profile Racing Triumph taking fourth and fifth respectively with Luke Stapleford leading Jack Kennedy who is acting as stand-in for the injured Stefan Hill.

PJ Jacobsen was unable to reproduce his impressive free practice pace on the MV Agusta and could only qualify sixth on the grid, while wildcard rider Joe Francis impressed for Halsall Racing Yamaha for seventh.

Kyle Smith has continued his return to form for Gemar Team Lorini Honda with eighth on the grid as Gino Rea completed the third row on the Team GO Eleven Kawasaki.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Sofuoglu , Kennedy
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sofuoglu, WSS, Donington WSBK 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu, World Supersport [Credit: Kenan Sofuoglu]
Kenan Sofuoglu, World Supersport [Credit: Kenan Sofuoglu]

