Sofuoglu tops warm-up as Mahias hits issues

Kenan Sofuoglu has maintained his place at the top of the times in morning warm-up at Donington Park while Lucas Mahias suffers a technical issue to curtain his running time for GRT Yamaha.
The Puccetti Kawasaki rider pulled out a strong half-second on nearest challenger Kyle Smith to look heavy favourite for a third consecutive win in 2017 and yet another triumph at Donington Park. With Smith in second, Federico Caricasulo made impressive gains to take third but his session was also hampered when he ran off track at Coppice with five minutes remaining.
PJ Jacobsen grabbed fourth on the timesheet for MV Agusta ahead of Jack Kennedy who is continuing to catch the eye for Profile Racing Triumph as stand-in for the injured Stefan Hill.
Jules Cluzel ended the session sixth overall with Mahias in seventh who was shown the black and orange flag for a suspected mechanical issue on his GRT Yamaha R6. A British trio of Luke Stapleford, Joe Francis and Gino Rea rounded out the top ten in warm-up.