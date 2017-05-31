Sofuoglu re-signs for Kawasaki Puccetti in World Supersport

Kenan Sofuoglu will remain with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing for the 2018 World Supersport championship after signing a new deal with the factory outfit.The five-time World Supersport champion, who is currently on a run of three consecutive race wins and sits second in the championship, will remain in the Kawasaki Puccetti fold until at least the end of the 2018 season having joined the team in 2015 and been a Kawasaki rider since 2012.Sofuoglu, who claimed his 2012, 2015 and 2016 titles with Kawasaki, says he's thrilled to confirm his new deal and keen to continue his hunt for further world titles with the factory team.“Firstly I would like to say a big thanks to Kawasaki,” Sofuoglu said. “They see me like 'their' rider and they said that they would be very happy for me to stay in WorldSSP and keep winning on their bike.“From my side, I have a very good connection with Kawasaki and especially Racing Manager for Europe, Steve Guttridge. He is one of the best people I have ever worked with in my career. When he brings anything to me I do not have to think about it. The Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team is another reason I want to continue, as I am really enjoying my racing and they are doing a great job. They make my bike ready to win.“All of these reasons have lined up perfectly to let me continue racing and enjoy my riding. The bike gives us what we need to win races and it has proved itself at the highest level. Right now we are taking 100% from the bike. With all of these things together I am happy to race again with this package.”Team owner Manuel Puccetti says his squad 'won't rest on our laurels and Kenan's abilities' by aiming to continue to deliver a title contending ZX-6R for the Turkish star in his strive for a sixth world crown this season.“Kenan is our 'King' so we are so proud and happy to continue to work together with him. We will do our best to continue to win together,” Puccetti said. “We will not rest on our laurels and Kenan's abilities. We try to work hard and improve our bike because all other top teams are trying to improve theirs.“We are also so proud that next year we will have been working with Kawasaki for 15 years – at first in Italy and then in WorldSSP. I am pretty sure that again next season we will have the strongest rider in the championship with us.”Despite missing the opening two rounds through injury and being taken out in round three at Aragon, Sofuoglu's three consecutive wins have lifted him to second in the World Supersport championship and 30 points off of leader Lucas Mahias on the GRT Yamaha.