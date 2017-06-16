WSS »

WSS: Italy: Caricasulo edges GRT Yamaha team-mate Mahias

16 June 2017
Federico Caricasulo leads GRT Yamaha team-mate Lucas Mahias after the opening free practice session on home soil at Misano.
Federico Caricasulo leads GRT Yamaha team-mate Lucas Mahias after the opening free practice session on home soil at Misano while Kenan Sofuoglu completes just four laps before being halted by a mechanical issue.

The Italian rider held top spot for the majority of FP1 before settling on 1m 39.376s to take a 0.167s advantage over team-mate and championship leader Mahias.

Sofuoglu, fresh from three consecutive wins in the World Supersport class, is likely to be another strong contender but his charge was ended halfway through his fifth lap when he stopped with an issue on his Puccetti Kawasaki ZX-6R at turn eight.

The Turkish rider's stop saw him tumble to 15th on the times, needing a marked improvement in FP2 to make the Superpole 2 top ten places, with his title rivals hoping to take advantage of his problem.

Jules Cluzel ended the session third overall for the CIA Landlords Insurance Honda squad ahead of PJ Jacobsen on the factory MV Agusta and Christian Gamarino on the Bardahl Evans Bros Honda.

Luke Stapleford continued to show promising form on the Profile Racing Triumph with seventh on the times and just ahead of fellow countryman Gino Rea as Zulfahmi Khairuddin, Loris Cresson and Sheridan Morais completed the top ten contenders.
