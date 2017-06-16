Sofuoglu returns to the top as Caricasulo falls

WSS »

16 June 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu has bounced back from his FP1 woes to top Friday practice at Misano in the World Supersport championship.
The defending champion is on a three-race winning stretch as he hunts down the leaders having missed the opening two races through injury while also being taken out of the race in Aragon.

After completing just four laps due to a technical issue in FP1, the Puccetti Kawasaki rider bounced back in style with a 1m 39.102s to pull out a 0.156s on nearest challenger Gino Rea who impressed with a rapid late lap.

PJ Jacobsen on the MV Agusta was another to improve late on in the hunt for the top ten spots for Superpole two to take third on the combined times with Jules Cluzel in fourth for CIA Landlords Insurance Honda.

FP1 timesheet-topper Federico Caricasulo suffered a small low-side midway through the session which denied him the chance to improve his outright lap time and duly slipped to fifth on the GRT Yamaha.

Christian Gamarino kept his home fans happy with sixth on the times ahead of Luke Stapleford on the Profile Racing Triumph and Axel Bassani, while championship leader Lucas Mahias sneaked into Superpole 2 in ninth along with Anthony West.
by Haydn Cobb

