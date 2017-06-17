WSS »

WSS: Italy: Sofuoglu edges Cluzel for Misano pole

17 June 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu has maintained his World Supersport momentum with pole position for the Misano race beating Jules Cluzel by one-tenth of a second.
The Puccetti Kawasaki rider has dominated all weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and duly delivered top spot with a 1m 38.672s. Cluzel came close to matching the lap with his final qualifying effort but ultimately fell short by one-tenth on the CIA Landlords Insurance Honda.

Local star Federico Caricasulo has completed the front row on the GRT Yamaha ahead of team-mate and championship leader Lucas Mahias in fourth and Christian Gamarino in fifth for Bardahl Evan Bros Honda.

Luke Stapleford completed row two to see four manufacturers inside the top six on his Profile Racing Triumph with Sheridan Morais heading up row three ahead of Kyle Smith and Gino Rea.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Sofuoglu , Morais
Sofuoglu, WSS, Misano WSBK 2017
Kenan Sofuoglu, World Supersport [Credit: Kenan Sofuoglu]
Kenan Sofuoglu, World Supersport [Credit: Kenan Sofuoglu]

