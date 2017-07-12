Rolfo out at Team Factory Vamag, Zanetti steps in

Roberto Rolfo has left the Team Factory Vamag MV Agusta and been replaced by Lorenzo Zanetti for the remainder of the 2017 World Supersport championship.Rolfo enjoyed a perfect start to the season with victory at the season-opener in Phillip Island but has failed to finish inside the top five since and has slipped to seventh in the World Supersport riders' championship.As a result, Rolfo has been replaced by Zanetti at Team Factory Vamag and will get two tests over the summer break to get up to speed back in the World Supersport championship on the MV Agusta F3 675 bike.Zanetti, who has spent the beginning of 2017 competing in the CIV Superbike championship on a Ducati, will return to the World Supersport grid having finished in the top five in the riders' championship between 2013-2015 including a first win in the 2014 Imola race.“It's never nice to make a replacement mid-season, and I wish Roby the best for his future,” Zanetti said. “However, I'm thrilled to return to the World Championship on my MV Agusta, and to run with a professional and passionate team like Team Factory Vamag is fantastic.“After seeing their hard work in the last year, I think they are amongst the best in the category. I'm very calm and excited, and I'm sure the team will give me the right bike in order to feel happy and strong with the bike. I also want to thank Team Moto Corse, who I will finish the CIV season with, and who will allow me to accept this offer.”Team Factory Vamag boss Ghelfi Learco has explained Rolfo's 'unsatisfactory results' were the reason behind his drop despite his win in Australia.“The main reason was the unsatisfactory results, and we weren't able to achieve what we expected,” Learco said. “Nevertheless the promising start to the season was recognised, but one race win does not make the most of the commitment given by the team.”