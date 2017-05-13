WSS »

WSS: Italy: Imola - Free practice results (3)

13 May 2017
Full free practice three results for the fifth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Imola, Italy.
Imola - Free practice results (3)
WSS: Italy: Imola - Free practice results (3)
Full free practice three results for the fifth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Imola, Italy.

Jack Kennedy is riding as replacement for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph.

1. Federico Caricasulo ITA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 51.978s
2. Kenan Sofuoglu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 51.992s
3. PJ Jacobsen USA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 52.080s
4. Kyle Smith GBR Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 52.297s
5. Sheridan Morais RSA Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 52.300s
6. Alessandro Zaccone ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 52.688s
7. Jules Cluzel FRA CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 52.688s
8. Christian Gamarino ITA Bardahl Evan Bros Honda CBR600RR 1m 52.909s
9. Jack Kennedy IRE Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 53.301s
10. Hikari Okubo JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 53.477s
11. Rob Hartog NED Team Hartog-Jenik Against Cancer Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.500s*
12. Hannes Soomer EST WILSport Racedays Honda CBR600RR 1m 53.554s *
13. Loris Cresson BEL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 53.734s
14. Kazuki Watanabe JPN Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.909s
15. Luke Stapleford GBR Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 53.955s
16. Gino Rea GBR Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.957s
17. Roberto Rolfo ITA Vamag MV Agusta F3 675 1m 53.986s
18. Zulfahmi Khairuddin ESP Orelac Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.085s
19. Alex Baldolini ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 54.260s
20. Michael Canducci ITA Puccetti Junior Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.463s
21. Anthony West AUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 54.830s
22. Nacho Calero ESP Orelac Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.929s
23. Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED MVR Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 55.397s *
24. Robin Mulhauser SUI CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 55.420s
25. Jacopo Cretaro ITA RSB Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 55.520s *
26. Daniele Corradi ITA SCS Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 55.937s **
27. Marco Malone ITA Team Green Speed Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 56.097s **
28. Peter Sebestyen HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 56.671s
29. Lachlan Epis AUS Response RE Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 56.698s
30. Niki Tuuli FIN Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 56.939s
31. Hiromichi Kunikawa JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 57.359s*
32. Davide Pizzoli ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 58.109s
33. Giuseppe Scarcella AUS Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 58.266s
34. Connor London NZE RSV Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 59.792s *
35. Kyle Ryde GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R No time set
36. Lucas Mahias FRA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 No time set

* European Supersport Cup riders
**Wildcard rider
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Sofuoglu , Morais , Kennedy , Rolfo , Baldolini , caricasulo
« Take me back to the WSS Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Caricasulo, WSS, Imola WSBK 2017
Roberto Rolfo, Lucas Mahias, Photo Finish, [Credit: Dorna]
Kenan Sofuoglu, World Supersport [Credit: Kenan Sofuoglu]
Kenan Sofuoglu, World Supersport [Credit: Kenan Sofuoglu]
Federico Caricasulo, Bardahl Evans Bros [Credit: worldsbk.com]
Alex Baldolini will ride for the Power Team by Suriano in the 2012 World Supersport Championship

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 