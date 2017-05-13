Imola - Free practice results (3)

Full free practice three results for the fifth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Imola, Italy.
Jack Kennedy is riding as replacement for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph.
1. Federico Caricasulo
ITA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 51.978s
2. Kenan Sofuoglu
TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 51.992s
3. PJ Jacobsen
USA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 52.080s
4. Kyle Smith
GBR Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 52.297s
5. Sheridan Morais
RSA Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 52.300s
6. Alessandro Zaccone
ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 52.688s
7. Jules Cluzel
FRA CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 52.688s
8. Christian Gamarino
ITA Bardahl Evan Bros Honda CBR600RR 1m 52.909s
9. Jack Kennedy
IRE Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 53.301s
10. Hikari Okubo
JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 53.477s
11. Rob Hartog
NED Team Hartog-Jenik Against Cancer Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.500s
*
12. Hannes Soomer
EST WILSport Racedays Honda CBR600RR 1m 53.554s
*
13. Loris Cresson
BEL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 53.734s
14. Kazuki Watanabe
JPN Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.909s
15. Luke Stapleford
GBR Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 53.955s
16. Gino Rea
GBR Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.957s
17. Roberto Rolfo
ITA Vamag MV Agusta F3 675 1m 53.986s
18. Zulfahmi Khairuddin
ESP Orelac Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.085s
19. Alex Baldolini
ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 54.260s
20. Michael Canducci
ITA Puccetti Junior Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.463s
21. Anthony West
AUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 54.830s
22. Nacho Calero
ESP Orelac Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.929s
23. Jaimie van Sikkelerus
NED MVR Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 55.397s
*
24. Robin Mulhauser
SUI CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 55.420s
25. Jacopo Cretaro
ITA RSB Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 55.520s
*
26. Daniele Corradi
ITA SCS Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 55.937s
**
27. Marco Malone
ITA Team Green Speed Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 56.097s
**
28. Peter Sebestyen
HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 56.671s
29. Lachlan Epis
AUS Response RE Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 56.698s
30. Niki Tuuli
FIN Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 56.939s
31. Hiromichi Kunikawa
JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 57.359s
*
32. Davide Pizzoli
ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 58.109s
33. Giuseppe Scarcella
AUS Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 58.266s
34. Connor London
NZE RSV Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 59.792s
*
35. Kyle Ryde
GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R No time set
36. Lucas Mahias
FRA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 No time set
* European Supersport Cup riders
**Wildcard rider