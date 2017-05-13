WSS »

WSS: Italy: Imola - Superpole (1) results

13 May 2017
Full Superpole one results for the fifth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Imola, Italy.
Imola - Superpole (1) results
Jack Kennedy is riding as replacement for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph.

Progresses into Superpole 2:
1. Kyle Ryde GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 52.439s
2. Loris Cresson BEL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 52.729s

Grid positions determined by Superpole 1 results:

13. Jack Kennedy IRE Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 52.793s
14. Niki Tuuli FIN Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 52.803s
15. Rob Hartog NED Team Hartog-Jenik Against Cancer Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 52.907s*
16. Roberto Rolfo ITA Vamag MV Agusta F3 675 1m 52.946s
17. Hannes Soomer EST WILSport Racedays Honda CBR600RR 1m 53.110s *
18. Luke Stapleford GBR Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 53.127s
19. Gino Rea GBR Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.204s
20. Anthony West AUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 53.333s
21. Kazuki Watanabe JPN Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.401s
22. Michael Canducci ITA Puccetti Junior Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.514s
23. Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED MVR Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 54.127s *
24. Alex Baldolini ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 54.235s
25. Zulfahmi Khairuddin ESP Orelac Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.297s
26. Robin Mulhauser SUI CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 54.334s
27. Nacho Calero ESP Orelac Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.460s
28. Marco Malone ITA Team Green Speed Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.696s **
29. Jacopo Cretaro ITA RSB Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 54.958s *
30. Lachlan Epis AUS Response RE Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 55.030s
31. Hiromichi Kunikawa JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 55.792s*
32. Daniele Corradi ITA SCS Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 55.826s **
33. Connor London NZE RSV Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 58.569s *
34. Davide Pizzoli ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 2m 06.745s
35. Peter Sebestyen HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R No time set
36. Giuseppe Scarcella AUS Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR No time set

* European Supersport Cup riders
**Wildcard rider


