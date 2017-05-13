Imola - Superpole (1) results

Full Superpole one results for the fifth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Imola, Italy.
Jack Kennedy is riding as replacement for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph.
Progresses into Superpole 2:
1. Kyle Ryde
GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 52.439s
2. Loris Cresson
BEL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 52.729s
Grid positions determined by Superpole 1 results:
13. Jack Kennedy
IRE Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 52.793s
14. Niki Tuuli
FIN Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 52.803s
15. Rob Hartog
NED Team Hartog-Jenik Against Cancer Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 52.907s
*
16. Roberto Rolfo
ITA Vamag MV Agusta F3 675 1m 52.946s
17. Hannes Soomer
EST WILSport Racedays Honda CBR600RR 1m 53.110s
*
18. Luke Stapleford
GBR Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 53.127s
19. Gino Rea
GBR Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.204s
20. Anthony West
AUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 53.333s
21. Kazuki Watanabe
JPN Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.401s
22. Michael Canducci
ITA Puccetti Junior Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 53.514s
23. Jaimie van Sikkelerus
NED MVR Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 54.127s
*
24. Alex Baldolini
ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 54.235s
25. Zulfahmi Khairuddin
ESP Orelac Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.297s
26. Robin Mulhauser
SUI CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 54.334s
27. Nacho Calero
ESP Orelac Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.460s
28. Marco Malone
ITA Team Green Speed Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 54.696s
**
29. Jacopo Cretaro
ITA RSB Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 54.958s
*
30. Lachlan Epis
AUS Response RE Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 55.030s
31. Hiromichi Kunikawa
JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 55.792s
*
32. Daniele Corradi
ITA SCS Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 55.826s
**
33. Connor London
NZE RSV Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 58.569s
*
34. Davide Pizzoli
ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 2m 06.745s
35. Peter Sebestyen
HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R No time set
36. Giuseppe Scarcella
AUS Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR No time set
* European Supersport Cup riders
**Wildcard rider