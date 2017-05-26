Donington Park - Free practice results (1)

WSS »

26 May 2017
Full free practice one results for the sixth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Donington Park, Great Britain.
Full free practice one results for the sixth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Donington Park, Great Britain.

Jack Kennedy is riding as replacement for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph.

Joe Francis is a wildcard for Donington Park on the Halsall Racing Yamaha, while David Allingham is on a one-event entry for EHA Racing Jewson Yamaha.

1. Kenan Sofuoglu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 31.193s
2. PJ Jacobsen USA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 31.437s
3. Lucas Mahias FRA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 31.451s
4. Kyle Smith GBR Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 31.747s
5. Joe Francis GBR Halsall Racing Yamaha R6 1m 31.903s **
6. Jules Cluzel FRA CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 32.004s
7. Anthony West AUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 32.029s
8. Sheridan Morais RSA Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 32.099s
9. Jack Kennedy IRE Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 32.139s
10. Niki Tuuli FIN Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 32.142s
11. Christian Gamarino ITA Bardahl Evan Bros Honda CBR600RR 1m 32.189s
12. Luke Stapleford GBR Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 32.327s
13. Hikari Okubo JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 32.333s
14. Hannes Soomer EST WILSport Racedays Honda CBR600RR 1m 32.480s *
15. Gino Rea GBR Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 32.595s
16. Roberto Rolfo ITA Vamag MV Agusta F3 675 1m 32.663s
17. Alex Baldolini ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 32.686s
18. Alessandro Zaccone ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 32.828s
19. David Allingham GBR EHA Racing Jewson Yamaha 1m 32.904s
20. Kyle Ryde GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 33.124s
21. Zulfahmi Khairuddin ESP Orelac Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 33.274s
22. Robin Mulhauser SUI CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 33.481s
23. Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED MVR Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 33.484s *
24. Rob Hartog NED Team Hartog-Jenik Against Cancer Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 33.516s*
25. Federico Caricasulo ITA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 33.755s
26. Nacho Calero ESP Orelac Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 33.793s
27. Lachlan Epis AUS Response RE Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 34.049s
28. Kazuki Watanabe JPN Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 34.146s
29. Peter Sebestyen HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 34.440s
30. Michael Canducci ITA Puccetti Junior Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 34.568s
31. Jacopo Cretaro ITA RSB Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 1m 34.876s *
32. Hiromichi Kunikawa JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 36.220s*
33. Giuseppe Scarcella AUS Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 36.435s
34. Xavier Cardelus Garcia SPA MV Agusta F3 675 1m 36.548s
35. Connor London NZE RSV Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 No time set *

* European Supersport Cup riders
**Wildcard rider

