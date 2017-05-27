Donington Park - Free practice results (3)

Full free practice three results for the sixth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Donington Park, Great Britain.
Jack Kennedy is riding as replacement for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph.
Joe Francis is a wildcard for Donington Park on the Halsall Racing Yamaha, while David Allingham is on a one-event entry for EHA Racing Jewson Yamaha.
Wet practice
1. Kenan Sofuoglu
TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 44.493s
2. Lucas Mahias
FRA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 44.590s
3. Kyle Smith
GBR Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 45.046s
4. PJ Jacobsen
USA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 45.094s
5. Gino Rea
GBR Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 45.300s
6. Jack Kennedy
IRE Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 45.762s
7. Anthony West
AUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 46.102s
8. Federico Caricasulo
ITA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 46.195s
9. Zulfahmi Khairuddin
ESP Orelac Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 46.864s
10. Jules Cluzel
FRA CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 46.891s
11. David Allingham
GBR EHA Racing Jewson Yamaha 1m 47.320s
12. Joe Francis
GBR Halsall Racing Yamaha R6 1m 47.337s
13. Lachlan Epis
AUS Response RE Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 47.784s
14. Xavier Cardelus Garcia
SPA MV Agusta F3 675 1m 47.820s
15. Sheridan Morais
RSA Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 47.838s
16. Robin Mulhauser
SUI CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 48.291s
17. Alessandro Zaccone
ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 48.326s
18. Niki Tuuli
FIN Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 48.849s
19. Hannes Soomer
EST WILSport Racedays Honda CBR600RR 1m 49.860s
*
20. Kazuki Watanabe
JPN Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 50.000s
21. Rob Hartog
NED Team Hartog-Jenik Against Cancer Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 50.118s
*
22. Alex Baldolini
ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 50.193s
23. Peter Sebestyen
HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 50.744s
24. Nacho Calero
ESP Orelac Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 51.032s
25. Hiromichi Kunikawa
JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 51.311s
*
26. Giuseppe Scarcella
AUS Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 54.043s
27. Hikari Okubo
JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 54.855s
28. Kyle Ryde
GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 56.556s
29. Michael Canducci
ITA Puccetti Junior Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 58.943s
30. Roberto Rolfo
ITA Vamag MV Agusta F3 675 No time
31. Christian Gamarino
ITA Bardahl Evan Bros Honda CBR600RR No time
32. Jaimie van Sikkelerus
NED MVR Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 No time
*
33. Luke Stapleford
GBR Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 No time
34. Jacopo Cretaro
ITA RSB Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 No time
*
* European Supersport Cup riders