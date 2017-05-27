WSS »

WSS: Great Britain: Donington Park - Free practice results (3)

27 May 2017
Full free practice three results for the sixth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Donington Park, Great Britain.
Full free practice three results for the sixth round of the 2017 World Supersport Championship at Donington Park, Great Britain.

Jack Kennedy is riding as replacement for the injured Stefan Hill at Profile Racing Triumph.

Joe Francis is a wildcard for Donington Park on the Halsall Racing Yamaha, while David Allingham is on a one-event entry for EHA Racing Jewson Yamaha.

Wet practice

1. Kenan Sofuoglu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 44.493s
2. Lucas Mahias FRA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 44.590s
3. Kyle Smith GBR Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 45.046s
4. PJ Jacobsen USA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 45.094s
5. Gino Rea GBR Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 45.300s
6. Jack Kennedy IRE Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 1m 45.762s
7. Anthony West AUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 46.102s
8. Federico Caricasulo ITA GRT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 46.195s
9. Zulfahmi Khairuddin ESP Orelac Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 46.864s
10. Jules Cluzel FRA CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 46.891s
11. David Allingham GBR EHA Racing Jewson Yamaha 1m 47.320s
12. Joe Francis GBR Halsall Racing Yamaha R6 1m 47.337s
13. Lachlan Epis AUS Response RE Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 47.784s
14. Xavier Cardelus Garcia SPA MV Agusta F3 675 1m 47.820s
15. Sheridan Morais RSA Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 47.838s
16. Robin Mulhauser SUI CIA Landlord Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 48.291s
17. Alessandro Zaccone ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse F3 675 1m 48.326s
18. Niki Tuuli FIN Kallio Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 1m 48.849s
19. Hannes Soomer EST WILSport Racedays Honda CBR600RR 1m 49.860s *
20. Kazuki Watanabe JPN Team Go Eleven Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 50.000s
21. Rob Hartog NED Team Hartog-Jenik Against Cancer Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 50.118s*
22. Alex Baldolini ITA ATK#25 MV Agusta F3 675 1m 50.193s
23. Peter Sebestyen HUN Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 50.744s
24. Nacho Calero ESP Orelac Racing Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 51.032s
25. Hiromichi Kunikawa JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 51.311s*
26. Giuseppe Scarcella AUS Gemar Team Lorini Honda CBR600RR 1m 54.043s
27. Hikari Okubo JPN CIA Landlords Insurance Honda CBR600RR 1m 54.855s
28. Kyle Ryde GBR Kawasaki Puccetti Racing ZX-6R 1m 56.556s
29. Michael Canducci ITA Puccetti Junior Team Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m 58.943s
30. Roberto Rolfo ITA Vamag MV Agusta F3 675 No time
31. Christian Gamarino ITA Bardahl Evan Bros Honda CBR600RR No time
32. Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED MVR Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 No time *
33. Luke Stapleford GBR Profile Racing Triumph Daytona 675 No time
34. Jacopo Cretaro ITA RSB Phoenix Suzuki GSX-R600 No time *

* European Supersport Cup riders

