Tom Chilton secures dual BTCC, WTCC campaign

Tom Chilton has re-signed with Sebastien Loeb Racing for the 2017 World Touring Car Championship to dovetail his return to the British Touring Car Championship, while the deal also guarantees a privateer Citroen will remain on the WTCC grid.Chilton has already confirmed his return to BTCC after a five-year absence solely in WTCC having penned a deal with the Vauxhall factory effort Power Maxed Racing.The British driver will remain on the WTCC grid after re-signing with Sebastien Loeb Racing to set-up a frantic campaign in the national and international touring car championships.The 31-year-old driver, who finished 8th in the overall WTCC drivers' championship and runner-up in the WTCC privateer trophy last year, will be able to commit to full campaigns in both series as neither has race weekends which clash."It's going to be a busy year but I'm immensely proud and excited to be working with Sebastien Loeb Racing again," Chilton said. "The 2016 season delivered some amazing moments that I want to carry into this year and improve on my second place in the WTCC Trophy."I am fortunate to have amazing support from both the Sebastien Loeb Racing team and [sponsor] Gallagher and look forward to more wins over the coming months."