Tom Chilton secures dual BTCC, WTCC campaign

6 January 2017
Tom Chilton has re-signed with Sebastien Loeb Racing for the 2017 World Touring Car Championship to dovetail his return to the British Touring Car Championship.
Tom Chilton has re-signed with Sebastien Loeb Racing for the 2017 World Touring Car Championship to dovetail his return to the British Touring Car Championship, while the deal also guarantees a privateer Citroen will remain on the WTCC grid.

Chilton has already confirmed his return to BTCC after a five-year absence solely in WTCC having penned a deal with the Vauxhall factory effort Power Maxed Racing.

The British driver will remain on the WTCC grid after re-signing with Sebastien Loeb Racing to set-up a frantic campaign in the national and international touring car championships.

The 31-year-old driver, who finished 8th in the overall WTCC drivers' championship and runner-up in the WTCC privateer trophy last year, will be able to commit to full campaigns in both series as neither has race weekends which clash.

"It's going to be a busy year but I'm immensely proud and excited to be working with Sebastien Loeb Racing again," Chilton said. "The 2016 season delivered some amazing moments that I want to carry into this year and improve on my second place in the WTCC Trophy.

"I am fortunate to have amazing support from both the Sebastien Loeb Racing team and [sponsor] Gallagher and look forward to more wins over the coming months."
by Haydn Cobb

