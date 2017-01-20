WTCC »

Huff leaves Honda for Munnich Citroen WTCC effort

20 January 2017
Rob Huff leaves Honda in favour of a return to the privateer Munnich Motorsport team, who will enter a Citroen C-Elysee in the 2017 WTCC.
Rob Huff will drive a Citroen C-Elysee in the 2017 World Touring Car Championship after opting to leave Honda Racing for a return to Munnich Motorsport.

The Briton joined Honda at the start of the 2016 WTCC season as part of its full-factory effort, picking up one win en route to sixth in the overall standings behind team-mates Norbert Michelisz and Tiago Monteiro.

However, for 2017 Huff will return to a privateer set-up with Munnich Motorsport, whom he raced a SEAT Leon with in 2013 a year after winning the 2012 WTCC title as a Chevrolet driver.

Having campaigned Chevrolets in recent years, Munnich Motorsport will switch to Citroen machinery for 2017 as it looks to step up its form to continue the French firm's title winning legacy following its factory withdrawal.

“I'm overjoyed to be re-joining my very good friends at Münnich Motorsport for the 2017 WTCC,” said the 36-year-old, the championship's most experienced competitor. “Having had a very successful year with the team in 2013, we are excited to come back together in a much stronger position, with more experience and of course with the ultra-competitive Citroën package.

“Obviously when René Münnich approached me with the idea of a Huff-Citroën/Münnich Motorsport attack on the world driver championship for 2017 it was an opportunity that I simply could not pass on. It is a year when it's quite possible for a private team to be WTCC champions, and that is our number one goal.”

