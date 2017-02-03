WTCC »

John Filippi lands Sebastien Loeb Citroen for 2017

3 February 2017
French youngster will drive a Citroen C-Elysee for Sebastien Loeb Racing in the 2017 World Touring Car Championship.
John Filippi lands Sebastien Loeb Citroen for 2017
John Filippi lands Sebastien Loeb Citroen for 2017
John Filippi will switch to the Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroen team for the 2017 World Touring Car Championship, making him the latest driver to move from Chevrolet machinery.

The Frenchman made his WTCC debut in 2014 driving a Campos Racing SEAT Leon, before swapping to TC1 Chevrolet Cruze machinery for 2015 and 2016, but for 2017 will switch to former title-winning Citroen C-Elysee machinery under the SLR banner.

Managing a best finish of eighth in 2016, Filippi – who will race with Oscaro backing – is delighted to be racing under the guidance of Sebastien Loeb for his fourth season in WTCC.

“I am very happy,” said Filippi. “I will be climbing into a new car that has already proven itself in a great team. When I go out on the circuit for the first tests I will be able to judge where I am in terms of performance and what gap I will have to close to get to the highest level. Only then can I set a goal for the season. I can't wait to start working with my team and my engineer.

“The winter has been long, I really want to enjoy the paddock atmosphere, my sensations at the wheel of a great car and being in a great team. You really need to be respectful when you are at the wheel of a powerful car like this. The biggest challenge will be to exploit it 100 per cent.”

With Munnich Motorsport switching to Citroen machinery, it appears likely there will be no Chevrolets on the 2017 WTCC grid.

Tagged as: Chevrolet , Citroën , John Filippi
« Take me back to the WTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
John Filippi - Sebastien Loeb Racing
Rob Huff - Munnich Motorsport Citroen C-Elysee
Medhi Bennani, Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroen, WTCC [Credit: WTCC media]
Tom Chilton, Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroen [Credit: XPB]
Tom Coronel, Roal Chevrolet [Credit: WTCC media]
Jose Maria Lopez, Citroen, [Credit: WTCC media]
Jose Maria Lopez - Citroen Racing [credit: Florent Gooden / DPP]
Jose Maria Lopez, Citroen, [Credit: WTCC media]
Tom Coronel - ROAL Chevrolet Cruze
Yvan Muller - Citroen Racing [credit: FIA WTCC Media]
Yvan Muller - Citroen Racing [credit: FIA WTCC Media]
Jose Maria Lopez - Citroen Racing [credit: FIA WTCC Media]
Jose Maria Lopez - Citroen Racing [credit: FIA WTCC Media]
Mehdi Bennani - Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroen
Mehdi Bennani - Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroen
Jose Maria Lopez - Citroen Racing [credit: FIA WTCC Media]
Jose Maria Lopez - Citroen Racing [credit: FIA WTCC Media]
Jose Maria Lopez - Citroen Racing

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 