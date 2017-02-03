John Filippi lands Sebastien Loeb Citroen for 2017

John Filippi will switch to the Sebastien Loeb Racing Citroen team for the 2017 World Touring Car Championship, making him the latest driver to move from Chevrolet machinery.The Frenchman made his WTCC debut in 2014 driving a Campos Racing SEAT Leon, before swapping to TC1 Chevrolet Cruze machinery for 2015 and 2016, but for 2017 will switch to former title-winning Citroen C-Elysee machinery under the SLR banner.Managing a best finish of eighth in 2016, Filippi – who will race with Oscaro backing – is delighted to be racing under the guidance of Sebastien Loeb for his fourth season in WTCC.“I am very happy,” said Filippi. “I will be climbing into a new car that has already proven itself in a great team. When I go out on the circuit for the first tests I will be able to judge where I am in terms of performance and what gap I will have to close to get to the highest level. Only then can I set a goal for the season. I can't wait to start working with my team and my engineer.“The winter has been long, I really want to enjoy the paddock atmosphere, my sensations at the wheel of a great car and being in a great team. You really need to be respectful when you are at the wheel of a powerful car like this. The biggest challenge will be to exploit it 100 per cent.”With Munnich Motorsport switching to Citroen machinery, it appears likely there will be no Chevrolets on the 2017 WTCC grid.