The BSB title decider, with the relief of the trophy finally being handed out seemed to bring a spirit of camaraderie and positively to the paddock, with few more affected than third place finisher Kyle Ryde.

Expectations had been high for the Yamaha LAMI OMG rider, who took over the senior role in the team after last season’s winner Bradley Ray made his exit.

Ryde had high hopes himself expecting at least a top three finish, and was pleased with the forward progress made, especially when he excelled at tracks he had considered his ‘bogey’ tracks before:

“I always expected to be in the top three, that was the goal. With two meetings to go I didn’t think it was possible, but obviously being BSB something happened at Donington and I managed to get back within striking distance. Then we’ve come to Brand Hatch and arguably had my best weekend of the year, my first triple podium of the year, actually.

Like all of the frontrunners the #77 experienced a few mid season blips, with the title hopefuls managing them best to still be in contention at Brands Hatch.

Ryde himself arrived in with a shout having kept the gap down to 35 points, picking up six wins along the way in a season dominated by the BeerMonster Ducati duo of Champion Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin.

Dominating practice, but missing out in qualifying Ryde continued that theme into the final day thanks to a determined win in Saturday’s sprint race after holding of Jason O’Halloran in a photo finish. A further two podium finishes, including the superb third in race three where he have everything to beat the odds, aided by teammate Ryan Vickers, means Brands is no longer a track to be feared for Ryde:

“A few blips in the middle of the season cost us, really close to winning the championship, I’m very proud of my self, especially a couple of tracks I’ve struggled at…Cadwell, Knockhill and obviously I’d never had a podium before ‘til I came to Brands, and I’ve just done a triple podium so yeah, great, great season and a great way to finish”.

Looking ahead, with changes afoot again in the BSB class Ryde is happy to be once again out in LAMI OMG Yamaha colours for 2024:

“I think there’s a couple of different regulations going on, everyone’s bikes are going to be a little bit different, think it’s going to be a bit harder to do some lap times, but yeah I’ve obviously go the same bike, same team, and it worked from last year to this year so hopefully we can make another step for next year”.