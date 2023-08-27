Max Verstappen - 10

It was another magnificent weekend for the reigning F1 world champion. A ninth straight victory - commanding and never in doubt, even when his teammate took the lead.

Aston Martin were back in the mix after a number of difficult rounds. Did they have the second quickest car at Zandvoort? Probably not but Alonso made the difference.

Pierre Gasly - 9

Gasly was a surprise podium finisher at the Dutch Grand Prix, picking up third after Sergio Perez was handed a five-second time penalty for speeding. His performance was phenomenal but his rating has been slightly impacted by a speeding penalty of his own.

Another shoddy weekend from Perez, who qualified 1.3s off pole. At one point, Perez had a 12-second lead over teammate Verstappen but it didn’t last. The Mexican had no answer to his teammate’s pace. His podium chances were ruined when he went off at Turn 1, before picking up a penalty for speeding.

Ferrari looked poor all weekend at Zandvoort, so P5 was a reasonable result for Sainz, particularly given how much teammate Charles Leclerc struggled.

Lewis Hamilton - 7

Hamilton made amends for a poor qualifying display, and another abysmal strategy from Mercedes, to finish sixth.

Norris was stunning in qualifying yet again. Indecision on the pitwall - akin to Russia 2021 - robbed him of a potential podium.

One of the stars of the weekend. Albon didn’t put a foot wrong despite being on the wrong end of two subpar strategy calls. Brilliant.

Not at his teammate’s level, Piastri raced hard to finish inside the top 10 after a difficult opening period of the race.

Esteban Ocon - 6

Out-performed by teammate Gasly for the majority of the weekend, Ocon struggled relatively-speaking. He was left to rue a late pit stop to the full wets before the red flag.

Lance Stroll - 4.5

There’s no excuses for Stroll’s level of performance currently. Nowhere near Alonso once again. Admittedly, unfortunate - like many - with when he stopped for intermediates.

Nico Hulkenberg - 6.5

A step ahead of teammate Magnussen but never threatened the top 10.

Liam Lawson - 8

A fine debut for Lawson given his lack of track time ahead of the race. He ran with the pack and even gained a number of places late on. It couldn’t have gone much better.

Kevin Magnussen - 5

Haas’ decision to retain Magnussen for 2024 is a strange one given his complete lack of performance. He did run well - up inside the top 10 by pitting early for slicks - but dropped down as Haas simply lacked pace.

Valtteri Bottas - 5

Bottas enjoyed one of the best starts of his F1 career, gaining six places on the opening lap. However, his good work was undone by Alfa Romeo’s decision to keep him out on the slicks when the rain fell. He couldn’t recover from the back after that.

Yuki Tsunoda - 7

Tsunoda ran well until AlphaTauri’s strange strategy not to stop him again for another set of dry tyres, ruining his chance of finishing in the points.

George Russell - 7

After a poor run of form, Russell was back to his best in qualifying, securing third on the grid. Like Hamilton, he was put on the backfoot by Mercedes’ poor strategy before recovering back up the order. Russell was unfortunate to pick up a puncture when battling Norris late on.

Zhou Guanyu - 5

Zhou ran as high as second as Alfa Romeo nailed the strategy. However, a lack of pace saw him drop out of the points before crashing out of the race as the rain got heavier.

Charles Leclerc - 3.5

A disastrous weekend for Leclerc overall. He crashed in qualifying before picking up damage from his own error in the race.

Logan Sargeant - 3

Sargeant crashed twice during the Dutch GP weekend. Even aside from that, he was consistently close to one-second off Albon’s pace. With Williams’ improved level of performance, surely team boss James Vowles will be looking at alternatives. Mick Schumacher?