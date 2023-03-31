Alonso, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ocon, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg and Gasly.
2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the F1 action this weekend from Albert Park here with the Crash.net live blog.
The FIA have declared it to be a "wet track" - Alonso isn't improving on his softs.
Magnussen sets a 1m21.266s on the mediums, 2.3s down on Alonso.
Russell reports: "It's raining quite a bit more now."
He was 0.4s up on Alonso but he encountered traffic on his best lap in the form of Zhou.
He has an oversteer moment into Turn 1 and runs through the grass in the process.
He goes 0.8s clear of Sainz at the top of the timesheets.
It's a 1m19.695s for Sainz to go ahead of Verstappen.
The time are tumbling right now.
It's a 1m19.759s for Verstappen, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc.
It's a 1m20.379s for Sainz, less than a tenth clear of Alonso - both drivers are on the mediums.
The rain is on the way according to Ted Kravitz.
12 of the 20 cars are now out on track.
According to the FIA, there's a 40 percent chance of rain for FP2.
The Red Bull team boss was asked about Hamilton's "fastest car I've seen" comments
Final top 10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Gasly, Russell and Stroll.
Sargeant stops out on track.
Looks like it was at Turn 4. He's kept it out of the barriers.
Sargeant up to 15th; Bottas into 18th ahead of Zhou.
Bottas moves off the bottom of the leaderboard into 19th.
With 13 minutes on the clock, FP1 is back underway.
"There is a GPS issue currently and the red flag is necessary for safety reasons with teams not being able to monitor car position and closing speed."