Crash Home
F1
Live
2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 9 Seconds Ago

Follow all of the F1 action this weekend from Albert Park here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
06:19
Current top 10

Alonso, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ocon, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg and Gasly.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:18
No improvements

The FIA have declared it to be a "wet track" - Alonso isn't improving on his softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:16
Magnussen

Magnussen sets a 1m21.266s on the mediums, 2.3s down on Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:13
Russell radio

Russell reports: "It's raining quite a bit more now."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:12
Current order

Alonso, Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Ocon, Perez, Norris, Hulkenberg and Gasly.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:11
Perez blocked

He was 0.4s up on Alonso but he encountered traffic on his best lap in the form of Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:08
A moment for Verstappen

He has an oversteer moment into Turn 1 and runs through the grass in the process.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:07
Big lap from Alonso

He goes 0.8s clear of Sainz at the top of the timesheets.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:06
Sainz goes quickest

It's a 1m19.695s for Sainz to go ahead of Verstappen.

The time are tumbling right now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:04
Verstappen takes to the top

It's a 1m19.759s for Verstappen, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:04
Sainz sets the early pace

It's a 1m20.379s for Sainz, less than a tenth clear of Alonso - both drivers are on the mediums.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:03
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
06:00
FP2 is underway

The rain is on the way according to Ted Kravitz.

12 of the 20 cars are now out on track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
05:57
What happened in FP1?

Read our report here...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
05:55
Chance of rain

According to the FIA, there's a 40 percent chance of rain for FP2.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
05:43
Horner responds to Hamilton...

The Red Bull team boss was asked about Hamilton's "fastest car I've seen" comments 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
05:42
What upgrades do teams have?

A rundown of all the new parts for this weekend...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
03:29
FP1 results

Click here for the full results from FP1

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
03:28
The session won't be restarted

Final top 10: Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Gasly, Russell and Stroll.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
03:25
Red flag

Sargeant stops out on track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
03:23
A spin for Verstappen

Looks like it was at Turn 4. He's kept it out of the barriers.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
03:23
Not too many changes

Sargeant up to 15th; Bottas into 18th ahead of Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
03:20

Bottas moves off the bottom of the leaderboard into 19th.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
03:15
FP1 back underway

With 13 minutes on the clock, FP1 is back underway.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
03:14
Update from the FIA

"There is a GPS issue currently and the red flag is necessary for safety reasons with teams not being able to monitor car position and closing speed."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
 