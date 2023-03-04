Crash Home
F1
Live
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 56 Minutes Ago

The opening weekend of F1 continues with qualifying for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Follow all the action from Bahrain, including the latest paddock reaction, here with Crash.net

 

Reporting By:
12:34
All the lap times from FP3

Full results from final practice...

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
12:30
Chequered flag

Alonso, Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Stroll, Sainz, Piastri and Gasly.

12:28
Ferraris

Leclerc goes fifth, 0.2s off, while Sainz is eighth overall - 0.6s down.

12:25
Perez goes third

The Mexican sets a 1m32.446s, a tenth shy of Alonso.

12:24
Six minutes to go

Alonso, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Stroll, Piastri, Ocon, Zhou, Norris and Hulkenberg.

12:22
Alonso takes to the top again

Alonso is 0.005s clear of Verstappen. Game on for pole position.

12:19
Hamilton goes quickest

Another good lap from Hamilton puts him top with a 1m32.555s, 0.176s ahead of Russell.

12:14
Stroll takes to the top

On his new softs, Stroll goes 0.2s clear of Alonso at the top of the timesheets.

12:09
Only four cars on track

Sainz, Leclerc, Hulkenberg and Magnussen

12:02
Verstappen team radio

"I have no grip, no grip."

12:01
Order with 30 minutes to go

Alonso, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Ocon, Bottas, Gasly, Albon and Perez.

12:00
On track in FP3

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
11:56
Current top 10

Alonso, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Ocon, Bottas, Albon, Perez and Piastri.

11:55
A mighty lap

Verstappen goes fifth on the hards, 0.5s off.

Very strong lap considering the time delta between the hards and the softs.

11:54
Red Bulls are on the hards

An unusual run plan.

11:53
Alonso goes clear

He's 0.3s ahead of Hamilton on the softs.

Further confirmation of Aston Martin's pace in Bahrain.

11:52
Eyes on Alonso

He goes quickest in the first sector.

11:51
Good laps from the Alfas

Bottas and Zhou slot into fifth and sixth respectively.

Ocon goes fourth now ahead of them for Alpine. 

11:48
Stroll's first lap

Stroll slots into fifth, 0.6s down on Hamilton.

Looked to be a scrappy lap from the Aston Martin.

11:46
Sainz slots into P2

Sainz goes second, less than tenth off Hamilton.

11:43
Leclerc goes P2

He's just 0.066s behind Hamilton after running on the softs.

11:43
Hamilton goes clear

Hamilton beats Russell by nearly 0.6s to go quickest of all.

Leclerc is on course to take P1, though.

11:41
Both Mercs are on track

Hamilton and Russell are out there on the softs.

11:39

Norris is on top with a 1m34.633s, 1.5s ahead of Hulkenberg.

11:36
The reigning champion

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
