Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A523. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 59 Minutes Ago

F1 2023 starts today with Friday practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix. 

Follow all the action from Bahrain, including the latest paddock reaction, here with Crash.net. 

12:33
FP1 results

The full order and lap times following first practice in Bahrain

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice
12:30
Chequered flag

Perez on top ahead of Alonso, Verstappen, Norris and Leclerc.

12:25
Five laps to go

Perez, Alonso, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Stroll, Magnussen, Zhou and Hamilton.

12:24
Stroll into sixth

The Canadian is 1.5s off the pace, but not a bad lap considering he missed all of testing.

12:20

Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
12:19
Alonso goes P2

Hype, hype, hype!

Alonso is only 0.4s off in second.

12:17
Current order

Perez, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Zhou, Bottas, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton and Tsunoda.

12:11
Norris goes into third

A solid lap form Norris given McLaren's testing struggles - 1.4s off Perez.

12:09
Big spin for Sainz

A scary moment for Sainz into Turn 9 but he keeps it out of the barrier.

12:05
Bottas up to third!

Making use of the softs, the Finn goes third-fastest, 1.9s off Perez's impressive benchmark.

12:04
Good news for Stroll

He's back out there after an ignition issue kept him in the garage.

12:00
Order with 30 minutes to go

Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton, Magnussen, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Leclerc and Russell.

12:00
Perez improves on the softs

A big improvement from the Mexican as he sets a 1m32.758s, 0.6s ahead of Verstappen - both on the softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:59
11:58
Soft tyre runs

Perez, Verstappen and Gasly are now out there on the softs. Expect some quick times.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice
11:56
Bad news for Stroll

An ignition issue for the Aston Martin means he's completed just two laps on his return.

11:55
Hamilton improves again

He cuts the gap to Perez down to 0.6s.

11:51
Track action

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice
11:48
Hamilton moves up

The seven-time champion breaks into the top three with a 1m35.164s, 0.8s off Perez.

11:47
Magnussen goes third

A tidy lap from the Dane to slot into third on the softs, a second shy of Perez.

11:46
Current order

Perez, Alonso, Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Leclerc, Russell, Sargeant. Sainz, Albon and Piastri.

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Practice
11:45
Russell's first time

Russell goes sixth for Mercedes with a 1m36.083s. The early running is being done on the yellow-marked mediums.

He's 0.6s off Hamilton at this early stage.

11:43
Alonso finds more time

An improvement for Alonso but he's 0.5s off Perez's early benchmark.

11:42
Perez improves

A big improvement from Perez to go 0.7s clear of Alonso at the top of the timesheets.

Hamilton's first lap puts him fourth, 1.1s off.

11:41
F1 is back

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
