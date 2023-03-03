The full order and lap times following first practice in Bahrain
2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!
F1 2023 starts today with Friday practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Follow all the action from Bahrain, including the latest paddock reaction, here with Crash.net.
The full order and lap times following first practice in Bahrain
Perez on top ahead of Alonso, Verstappen, Norris and Leclerc.
Perez, Alonso, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Stroll, Magnussen, Zhou and Hamilton.
The Canadian is 1.5s off the pace, but not a bad lap considering he missed all of testing.
Hype, hype, hype!
Alonso is only 0.4s off in second.
Perez, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Zhou, Bottas, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton and Tsunoda.
A solid lap form Norris given McLaren's testing struggles - 1.4s off Perez.
A scary moment for Sainz into Turn 9 but he keeps it out of the barrier.
Making use of the softs, the Finn goes third-fastest, 1.9s off Perez's impressive benchmark.
He's back out there after an ignition issue kept him in the garage.
Perez, Verstappen, Alonso, Piastri, Hamilton, Magnussen, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Leclerc and Russell.
A big improvement from the Mexican as he sets a 1m32.758s, 0.6s ahead of Verstappen - both on the softs.
Perez, Verstappen and Gasly are now out there on the softs. Expect some quick times.
An ignition issue for the Aston Martin means he's completed just two laps on his return.
He cuts the gap to Perez down to 0.6s.
The seven-time champion breaks into the top three with a 1m35.164s, 0.8s off Perez.
A tidy lap from the Dane to slot into third on the softs, a second shy of Perez.
Perez, Alonso, Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Leclerc, Russell, Sargeant. Sainz, Albon and Piastri.
Russell goes sixth for Mercedes with a 1m36.083s. The early running is being done on the yellow-marked mediums.
He's 0.6s off Hamilton at this early stage.
An improvement for Alonso but he's 0.5s off Perez's early benchmark.
A big improvement from Perez to go 0.7s clear of Alonso at the top of the timesheets.
Hamilton's first lap puts him fourth, 1.1s off.