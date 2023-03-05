Crash Home
The drivers&#039; start of season group photograph. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES! Can anyone stop Red Bull?

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

It's race day for the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen starting on pole position for the 21st time in his career.

Red Bull locked out the front row ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Fernando Alonso beat the two Mercedes drivers to confirm Aston Martin's impressive form.

Follow all the action from Bahrain here with the Crash.net live blog.

14:26
14:21
The pit lane is now open

With 40 minutes to go, the pit lane is now open.

All the drivers will be completing practice starts at the end of the pits before heading to the grid.

14:18
Lewis Hamilton in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
14:14
Bernie is in town!

(L to R): Bernie Ecclestone (GBR) with Carlos Sainz (ESP). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
14:12
A bad start to the season for Ferrari

More on Leclerc's engine component change ahead of the Bahrain GP

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. -
14:10
Where do the big three stand ahead of the F1 season opener? | Bahrain F1 2023

14:09
Welcome

Hello everyone! Today is the day the 2023 F1 season finally gets underway.

We'll be keeping you updated throughout the day when the race kicks off at 3pm.

(L to R): Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade.
