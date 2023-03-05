Pit lane open, drivers out on track! #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/s9PgqYhZev\u2014 Formula 1 (@F1) March 5, 2023
2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES! Can anyone stop Red Bull?
It's race day for the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen starting on pole position for the 21st time in his career.
Red Bull locked out the front row ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Fernando Alonso beat the two Mercedes drivers to confirm Aston Martin's impressive form.
With 40 minutes to go, the pit lane is now open.
All the drivers will be completing practice starts at the end of the pits before heading to the grid.
Hello everyone! Today is the day the 2023 F1 season finally gets underway.
We'll be keeping you updated throughout the day when the race kicks off at 3pm.