Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying LIVE: Can Alonso take pole?

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

The opening weekend of F1 continues with qualifying for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Follow all the action from Bahrain, including the latest paddock reaction, here with Crash.net

 

16:06
Problems for Ferrari?

Leclerc is out of his car.

16:06

Russell slots into fifth, 0.4s down.

Hamilton manages only seventh. 

16:05

Alonso slots into fourth, 0.4s down on Verstappen.

16:03

Russell, Hamilton, Alonso and Hulkenberg take to the track for their only run of the session.

16:02
After the first runs

It's provisional pole for Verstappen with a 1m29.897s.

Leclerc is a tenth shy in second ahead of Perez, Sainz and Stroll.

15:58
Q3 is well underway

Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez and Stroll take to the teack for Q3.

15:56
Q3 is underway...

A four-team fight for pole? Here we go!

15:51
The top 10 in Q2

Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Stroll.

15:49
Out in Q2

A crazy end to Q2 but it's Norris, Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda and Albon who are knocked out.

15:46

Both Mercedes drivers are now out there.

15:45
Who's on track?

Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Norris, Zhou, Stroll, Ocon and Tsunoda.

Top four still in the pit lane.

15:43
Out in Q2 currently

Zhou, Stroll, Ocon, Tsunoda and Albon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
Red Bull are cooking now

Verstappen sets a 1m30.503s to go 0.2s clear of Perez.

Hamilton is 0.398s off in third ahead of Russell and Alonso.

15:40
Welcome Mercedes

Hamilton goes quickest with a 1m30.901s, a tenth ahead of Russell.

Alonso slots into third.

15:37
All cars on track except Albon

14 cars out on track for their first runs in Q2.

15:34
Q2 is now underway

15 minutes of action to come.

15:31
Lap deleted for Gasly

Gasly has his best lap deleted for track limits at Turn 15. 

He's demoted to 20th.

15:27
Out in Q1

Sargeant, Gasly, Magnussen, Piastri and de Vries. 

15:25

Albon moves up to sixth fastest - tidy lap for the Williams driver.

15:23

Actually, everyone is out there except Sainz. 

Sainz is on top with a 1m30.993s. 

All the teams must be predicting some major track improvements.

15:23
The track is busy again

All cars except Sainz, Russell Verstappen, Perez and Hamilton are on track.

Alonso and Leclerc join the action despite being quite safe.

15:19
Bottom five

Hulkenberg, Norris, Piastri, Sargeant and Stroll.

15:18

Stroll has his lap deleted for track limits at Turn 13.

15:17
Sainz goes quickest

A surprise to see Ferrari on top but it's Sainz on top ahead of Russell.

Leclerc, Alonso, Verstappen and Perez complete the top six.

15:14
All 20 cars are out on track

Let's see how it plays out. 

