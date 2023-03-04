Leclerc is out of his car.
2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying LIVE: Can Alonso take pole?
The opening weekend of F1 continues with qualifying for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Follow all the action from Bahrain
Russell slots into fifth, 0.4s down.
Hamilton manages only seventh.
Alonso slots into fourth, 0.4s down on Verstappen.
Russell, Hamilton, Alonso and Hulkenberg take to the track for their only run of the session.
It's provisional pole for Verstappen with a 1m29.897s.
Leclerc is a tenth shy in second ahead of Perez, Sainz and Stroll.
Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez and Stroll take to the teack for Q3.
A four-team fight for pole? Here we go!
Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Stroll.
A crazy end to Q2 but it's Norris, Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda and Albon who are knocked out.
Both Mercedes drivers are now out there.
Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Norris, Zhou, Stroll, Ocon and Tsunoda.
Top four still in the pit lane.
Zhou, Stroll, Ocon, Tsunoda and Albon.
Verstappen sets a 1m30.503s to go 0.2s clear of Perez.
Hamilton is 0.398s off in third ahead of Russell and Alonso.
Hamilton goes quickest with a 1m30.901s, a tenth ahead of Russell.
Alonso slots into third.
14 cars out on track for their first runs in Q2.
15 minutes of action to come.
Gasly has his best lap deleted for track limits at Turn 15.
He's demoted to 20th.
Sargeant, Gasly, Magnussen, Piastri and de Vries.
Albon moves up to sixth fastest - tidy lap for the Williams driver.
Actually, everyone is out there except Sainz.
Sainz is on top with a 1m30.993s.
All the teams must be predicting some major track improvements.
All cars except Sainz, Russell Verstappen, Perez and Hamilton are on track.
Alonso and Leclerc join the action despite being quite safe.
Hulkenberg, Norris, Piastri, Sargeant and Stroll.
Stroll has his lap deleted for track limits at Turn 13.
A surprise to see Ferrari on top but it's Sainz on top ahead of Russell.
Leclerc, Alonso, Verstappen and Perez complete the top six.
Let's see how it plays out.