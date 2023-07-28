Race Control: Start of qualifying has been delayed by 10 minutes #BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/jgANc6yShY\u2014 Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2023
2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES! Delay by 10 minutes
By 10 minutes, say the FIA.
According to the FIA, there's a 40 percent chance of rain for qualifying.
All change at Alpine...
Sainz fastest ahead of Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.
Sainz, Leclerc, Zhou and Bottas are out there.
As are the two Haas drivers.
Perez and Verstappen are out there on the intermediates.
No mad rush to get out there as the rain has got worse.
Sargeant has gone off at Les Combes - at the end of the Kemmel Straight.
Sainz sets a 2m03.207s to go 0.5s clear of Piastri.
The times are tumbling as Norris takes to the top on intermediates.
Albon, Sainz, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Russell, Zhou, Ricciardo and Perez.
Sainz is now out there matching Albon's pace at the front.
Turns out that Albon's top time was on the intermediates - nearly two-seconds clear of Tsunoda.
Conditions seem to be getting worse though as Albon and Tsunoda have returned to the pit lane.
As have the two Mercedes drivers.
Albon sets the early pace ahead of Williams teammate Sargeant.
Hamilton is circulating in third-place at the moment.
The first session is now underway.
Full wet tyres are the choice of tyre for everyone so far.