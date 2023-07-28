Crash Home
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,

2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES! Delay by 10 minutes

15:57
15:52
Start of qualifying delayed

By 10 minutes, say the FIA.

15:49
Risk of rain

According to the FIA, there's a 40 percent chance of rain for qualifying.

15:40
A wet qualifying ahead...

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
15:34
Big news in the break

All change at Alpine...

Alpine F1 Team A523 nosecone. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
13:31
Chequered flag

Sainz fastest ahead of Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.

13:30
Into the final minute

Sainz, Leclerc, Zhou and Bottas are out there.

As are the two Haas drivers.

13:22
13:21

Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.

13:18
Red Bulls on track

Perez and Verstappen are out there on the intermediates.

13:16

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
13:13
Session back underway

No mad rush to get out there as the rain has got worse.

13:07
Order under the red flag

Sainz, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Perez, Albon, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Ricciardo and Hulkenberg.

13:05
It's a bit wet

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
13:01
Red flag

Sargeant has gone off at Les Combes - at the end of the Kemmel Straight. 

13:00
Alfa's new livery for Spa

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,
12:58
Sainz goes fastest

Sainz sets a 2m03.207s to go 0.5s clear of Piastri.

12:56
Norris on top

The times are tumbling as Norris takes to the top on intermediates.

12:53
Current order

Albon, Sainz, Tsunoda, Hamilton, Russell, Zhou, Ricciardo and Perez.

12:49
Cars on track

Sainz is now out there matching Albon's pace at the front. 

12:43
12:39
Tyres

Turns out that Albon's top time was on the intermediates - nearly two-seconds clear of Tsunoda.

Conditions seem to be getting worse though as Albon and Tsunoda have returned to the pit lane.

As have the two Mercedes drivers.

12:36
Albon

Albon sets the early pace ahead of Williams teammate Sargeant. 

Hamilton is circulating in third-place at the moment. 

12:31
FP1 underway

The first session is now underway.

Full wet tyres are the choice of tyre for everyone so far. 

12:26
Five minutes to go

Circuit atmosphere - Ferrari fan. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium,
