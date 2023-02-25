Russell starts to extract some pace from the Mercedes on the soft compound tyre. It's a 1m31.707s from the Brit, who goes quickest by over a second. That's almost the fastest time of the week so far - just a tenth shy of what Zhou managed yesterday.
F1 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain - Day 3: LIVE UPDATES!
F1 pre-season testing 2023 in Bahrain is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and you can follow it here with Crash.net.
Saturday marks the last chance for the teams to put their cars through their paces before the action starts for real next weekend with the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Russell starts to extract some pace from the Mercedes on the soft compound tyre. It's a 1m31.707s from the Brit, who goes quickest by over a second.
That's almost the fastest time of the week so far - just a tenth shy of what Zhou managed yesterday.
Perez winds up his Red Bull and goes quickest on a 1m33.167s. That puts the Mexican just over a tenth clear of Hulkenberg.
Huge save from Piastri after the Australian lost his car in a big way coming through Turn 10.
The McLaren swapped ends and spun a couple of times but thankfully for the F1 rookie, there was plenty of run off.
Quite remarkably, that is the first spin in three days of testing!
Hulkenberg posts a new fastest time of the day with a 1m33.329s to displace Russell at the top by 0.356s.
Leclerc goes third-fastest in his Ferrari, some four-tenths behind Russell's current benchmark.
Russell puts his Mercedes top of the timesheets with a 1m33.685s. That's just 0.005s quicker than what Hulkenberg managed.
After that brief red flag interruption, Hulkenberg did go fastest with a 1m33.690s. The Haas driver moves to the top of the order, two seconds clear of Piastri's McLaren.
Ex-F1 driver Jolyon Palmer speaking on Sky Sports: "The fact that he’s back in, I think that they’re prepping him up right now.
"This morning will be better for him to get a feel and I do feel like they’re prepping him for next week."
That didn't last long! Thanks to some speedy work from a marshal, the debris is cleared away and we can get back underway. Kudos that man.
There's an early red flag for debris on track after an aero sensor fell off Perez's Red Bull.
Bad timing for Hulkenberg, who was just about to go quickest after setting two purple sectors.
Piastri sets the first lap time of the day to go fastest for McLaren.
Meanwhile, Russell is on track early on as Mercedes look to make up for lost time yesterday.
Green light at the end of the pitlane!
Red Bull: Perez
Ferrari: Leclerc (AM), Sainz (PM)
Mercedes: Russell (AM), Hamilton (PM)
Alpine: Gasly (AM), Ocon (PM)
McLaren: Piastri (AM), Norris (PM)
Alfa Romeo: Bottas
Aston Martin: Drugovich (AM), Alonso (PM)
Haas: Hulkenberg (AM), Magnussen (PM)
AlphaTauri: De Vries (AM), Tsunoda (PM)
Williams: Albon
After a smooth first day of testing, things took a turn south for Mercedes on Friday.
Lewis Hamilton lost some bodywork and reported balance issues in the morning session, before drama struck in the afternoon when George Russell's car broke down with a hydraulic failure.
Additionally, Mercedes have reportedly been working overnight to identify a "strange loss of downforce". Can they bounce back with a strong final day of running to round out testing on a positive note?
Good morning! It's the third and final day of F1 pre-season testing.
We'll be keeping you up to date with all the action from Saturday as the teams and drivers get a final eight hours of running at Sakhir before next weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.