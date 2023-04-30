There was some needle between Russell and Verstappen in the sprint after a first lap collision caused damage to Verstappen's Red Bull. The two-time world champion was left fuming with Russell and was overhead calling the Mercedes driver a "d***head" in parc ferme immediately after the race. Verstappen later referred to Russell as 'Princess George' as their row escalated, while Russell said he was surprised by the Ducthman's anger at the incident. It's unlikely we will see anymore fireworks between the pair today, however, with Verstappen starting second and Russell down in 11th.
F1 Azerbaijan GP LIVE: Can Leclerc keep Verstappen behind?
After a three-week hiatus, F1 action returns with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 season.
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen to pole position in Baku on Friday, but can he keep the Red Bull driver behind to claim a much-needed first win of the season for Ferrari?
Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and live updates throughout the weekend.
The seven-time world champion starts fifth today as the highest-placed Mercedes. Can he get in and amongst the fight at the front?
Leclerc demonstrated Ferrari’s one-lap pace by claiming two pole positions in as many days, but in the sprint he had no answer to the straightline speed of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull.
Perez blasted past Leclerc with his super powerful DRS open along the main straight to snatch the sprint race victory. With both Red Bulls starting behind him today, Leclerc knows he will have his hands full.
Will we see a repeat of yesterday, or can the Monegasque keep Max Verstappen and Perez behind to secure Ferrari’s first victory of 2023?
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live coverage of the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
After an entertaining day dedicated to F1’s new sprint format on Saturday, the focus switches to the main event today where the big prizes are handed out.
We have 51 laps of action coming up around Baku’s fast and furious street circuit.
Stay with us over the next hour as we build-up to lights out at 12pm.