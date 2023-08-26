Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Piastri, Bottas, Leclerc and Norris.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow Saturday at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog as Max Verstappen looks to secure yet another pole position.
1.0s down on Verstappen.
Verstappen 0.3s clear of Russell at the minute as Bottas goes fourth for Alfa Romeo.
He's now 1.1s clear of the field at the top of the timesheets - wow!
He's up to second now; Piastri improves to third ahead of his teammate.
Russell up to fourth in the Mercedes.
A 1m22.758s for the Red Bull driver, 0.9s clear of Norris.
Another off for Leclerc at Turn 1.
A busy track with 15 of the drivers out there now.
Norris, Piastri, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Verstappen, Albon, Bottas, Sainz and Stroll.
A third red flag of the session, however, Lawson has managed to get going again in his AlphaTauri.
He's returned to the pit lane.
Lawson has spun at the final corner.
Replays show Ocon clattering the wall at Turn 1. A bit of damage to the front of his car.
He's within a tenth of his teammate now as Verstappen emerges on track.
He's now 1.2s clear of teammate Piastri.
Piastri takes to the top now with a 1m24.893s.
Norris is on course to beat it.
He's 0.7s shy of Norris at the top of the timesheets.
A 1m25.086s for Norris to go a tenth clear of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou, Perez and Gasly.
25 minutes on the clock.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou, Gasly, Tsunoda, Albon and Hamilton.
Zhou has beached his Alfa Romeo at the final corner. He's out of the session.