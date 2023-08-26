Crash Home
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

Follow Saturday at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog as Max Verstappen looks to secure yet another pole position.

11:31
Verstappen fastest

Verstappen, Russell, Perez, Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Piastri, Bottas, Leclerc and Norris.

11:30
Alonso goes third

1.0s down on Verstappen.

11:30
Chequered flag

Verstappen 0.3s clear of Russell at the minute as Bottas goes fourth for Alfa Romeo.

11:27
Big improvement from Verstappen

He's now 1.1s clear of the field at the top of the timesheets - wow!

11:26
Russell improves again

He's up to second now; Piastri improves to third ahead of his teammate.

11:25
Into the five minutes

Russell up to fourth in the Mercedes.

11:24
Verstappen goes quickest

A 1m22.758s for the Red Bull driver, 0.9s clear of Norris.

11:24
Leclerc off again

Another off for Leclerc at Turn 1. 

11:23
Session back underway

A busy track with 15 of the drivers out there now.

11:20
Ten minutes to go

Norris, Piastri, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Verstappen, Albon, Bottas, Sainz and Stroll.

11:19
Lawson

A third red flag of the session, however, Lawson has managed to get going again in his AlphaTauri.

He's returned to the pit lane.

11:18
Red flag

Lawson has spun at the final corner.

11:18
Ocon

Replays show Ocon clattering the wall at Turn 1. A bit of damage to the front of his car.

11:16
Piastri improves

He's within a tenth of his teammate now as Verstappen emerges on track. 

11:14
Wet FP3

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 14, Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands,
11:13
Norris improves again

He's now 1.2s clear of teammate Piastri.

11:13
McLaren flying

Piastri takes to the top now with a 1m24.893s.

Norris is on course to beat it.

11:11
Piastri into third

He's 0.7s shy of Norris at the top of the timesheets.

11:10
Norris goes fastest

A 1m25.086s for Norris to go a tenth clear of Verstappen. 

11:09
Order with 20 minutes to go

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou, Perez and Gasly.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:06
11:04
FP3 back underway!

25 minutes on the clock.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
11:01
Current order

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Zhou, Gasly, Tsunoda, Albon and Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
10:58
10:55
Another red flag

Zhou has beached his Alfa Romeo at the final corner. He's out of the session.

