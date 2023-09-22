Crash Home
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 26 Minutes Ago

Follow all of the F1 action from Suzuka here at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

04:33
Top 10

Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Alonso, Piastri, Albon, Lawson and Stroll.

04:30
Chequered flag

Norris goes third in the McLaren, 0.7s down on Verstappen.

04:29
Into the final minute

Both McLarens are out on the softs.

04:24
Longer runs

Not too many improvements on track now with drivers focusing on heavier fuel.

Expect some faster laps from the Alpines - they're on the softs.

04:15
Into the final 15 minutes

Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Perez, Hulkenberg, Russell and Norris is the current top 10 at Suzuka.

04:07
Ferraris on the move

Sainz and Leclerc slot into second and third. 

The Spaniard is 0.6s down on Verstappen, while Leclerc is 1.0s off.

04:04
Verstappen goes clear again

He puts 1.3s between him and Perez - mega start from the weekend for the reigning world champion.

04:02
Perez goes second

Perez makes it a Red Bull 1-2, 0.6s down on Verstappen's time on the test tyre.

04:01
Thirty minutes on the clock

Hulkenberg into third on the softs - 1.0s down on Verstappen.

 

03:58
Hamilton into third

Up into the top three for Hamilton - but he's 1.3s down.

03:55
Upgrades

Here's a rundown of all of the upgrades for this weekend at Suzuka 

03:54
Current order

35 minutes on the clock: Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton and Bottas.

03:49
Alonso into second

The Aston Martin driver slots into second behind Verstappen on the mediums - 0.7s off the pace.

03:44
Verstappen improves again

A 1m32.597s for Verstappen now to go 1.6s clear of Piastri.

03:43
Top three

A strong start from Red Bull with Verstappen 0.8s clear of Piastri at the top of the timesheets.

03:40
Current top 10

Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Russell and Ocon.

03:38
Verstappen improves

Verstappen's advantage over the rest of the field is now 1.7s.

03:36
Dominant start from Red Bull

It looks like Red Bull are back - Verstappen is 1.3s clear at the top of the timesheets already.

03:34
Test tyres

All of the teams are testing some Pirelli tyres for next year (hence the T indicator) on the TV screen.

Hamilton is currently running on them.

03:30
FP1 underway

Verstappen is the first driver out at Suzuka

03:29
Watch, like and subscribe!

03:29
Welcome

Good morning everyone - we're moments away from the start of FP1 at Suzuka.

Follow all of the action here throughout the day (or morning if you're in the UK!).

