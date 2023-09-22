Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Alonso, Piastri, Albon, Lawson and Stroll.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the F1 action from Suzuka here at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.
Norris goes third in the McLaren, 0.7s down on Verstappen.
Both McLarens are out on the softs.
Not too many improvements on track now with drivers focusing on heavier fuel.
Expect some faster laps from the Alpines - they're on the softs.
Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Perez, Hulkenberg, Russell and Norris is the current top 10 at Suzuka.
Sainz and Leclerc slot into second and third.
The Spaniard is 0.6s down on Verstappen, while Leclerc is 1.0s off.
He puts 1.3s between him and Perez - mega start from the weekend for the reigning world champion.
Perez makes it a Red Bull 1-2, 0.6s down on Verstappen's time on the test tyre.
Hulkenberg into third on the softs - 1.0s down on Verstappen.
Up into the top three for Hamilton - but he's 1.3s down.
Here's a rundown of all of the upgrades for this weekend at Suzuka
35 minutes on the clock: Verstappen, Alonso, Perez, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton and Bottas.
The Aston Martin driver slots into second behind Verstappen on the mediums - 0.7s off the pace.
A 1m32.597s for Verstappen now to go 1.6s clear of Piastri.
A strong start from Red Bull with Verstappen 0.8s clear of Piastri at the top of the timesheets.
Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Leclerc, Russell and Ocon.
Verstappen's advantage over the rest of the field is now 1.7s.
It looks like Red Bull are back - Verstappen is 1.3s clear at the top of the timesheets already.
All of the teams are testing some Pirelli tyres for next year (hence the T indicator) on the TV screen.
Hamilton is currently running on them.
Verstappen is the first driver out at Suzuka
Good morning everyone - we're moments away from the start of FP1 at Suzuka.
Follow all of the action here throughout the day (or morning if you're in the UK!).