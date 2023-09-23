Crash Home
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice

F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

It's qualifying day for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
04:30
Chequered flag

Verstappen fastest by 0.2s ahead of Norris and Piastri.

04:29
Current order

Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Alonso and Zhou.

04:25
Ferraris

Fifth and sixth for Leclerc and Sainz.

04:21
Verstappen goes fastest

0.2s ahead of the McLarens - fairly close.

04:21
Mercedes

Fourth and fifth for Hamilton and Norris - 0.6s and 0.9s down respectively.

04:16
Current order

Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Alonso, Zhou, Leclerc, Bottas, Hamilton, Russell and Perez.

04:14
Norrs pips Piastri

0.048s between the two McLaren drivers.

04:13
Piastri goes fastest

He's 0.4s clear of Verstappen - storming lap there.

04:07
Only two cars on track

Leclerc and Sainz are circulating on their worn softs.

04:06
Alonso's Suzuka helmet

The helmet of Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix,
04:02
Order with 30 minutes on the clock

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Sainz, Magnussen and Albon.

03:52
Leclerc into third

On the same set of tyres, Leclerc improves to third, 0.7s off.

03:51
Verstappen takes P1

A 1m30.960s for Verstappen puts him 0.2s clear of Norris.

03:48
Current order

Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Magnussen, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

03:47
Mercedes

Hamilton and Russell slot into second and third behind Norris - over half a second behind the McLaren driver. 

Perez goes fourth, 0.6s off.

03:43
Storming lap from Norris

He goes 0.7s ahead of Piastri at the top of the timesheets. Leclerc and Sainz complete the top four.

Stroll fifth on the hard, 2.5s down.

03:39
Leclerc on top

Leclerc sets the early pace in the Ferrari with a 1m31.963s, less than a tenth ahead of Sainz.

Both drivers are doing their early laps on the softs.

Stroll, Piastri and Norris are all on track now.

03:37
Two cars on track

A slow start to the session but Sainz and Leclerc are out there currently. 

03:32
AlphaTauri confirm driver pairing

Tsunoda and Ricciardo are sticking around for 2024

Read the full story here...

03:31
03:31
FP3 underway

The final 60 minutes of running ahead of qualifying is now underway.

03:30
Welcome

Hello everyone - welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix!

