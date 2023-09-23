Verstappen fastest by 0.2s ahead of Norris and Piastri.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!
It's qualifying day for the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Alonso and Zhou.
Fifth and sixth for Leclerc and Sainz.
0.2s ahead of the McLarens - fairly close.
Fourth and fifth for Hamilton and Norris - 0.6s and 0.9s down respectively.
Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Alonso, Zhou, Leclerc, Bottas, Hamilton, Russell and Perez.
0.048s between the two McLaren drivers.
He's 0.4s clear of Verstappen - storming lap there.
Leclerc and Sainz are circulating on their worn softs.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Sainz, Magnussen and Albon.
On the same set of tyres, Leclerc improves to third, 0.7s off.
A 1m30.960s for Verstappen puts him 0.2s clear of Norris.
Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Perez, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Magnussen, Hulkenberg and Ocon.
Hamilton and Russell slot into second and third behind Norris - over half a second behind the McLaren driver.
Perez goes fourth, 0.6s off.
He goes 0.7s ahead of Piastri at the top of the timesheets. Leclerc and Sainz complete the top four.
Stroll fifth on the hard, 2.5s down.
Leclerc sets the early pace in the Ferrari with a 1m31.963s, less than a tenth ahead of Sainz.
Both drivers are doing their early laps on the softs.
Stroll, Piastri and Norris are all on track now.
A slow start to the session but Sainz and Leclerc are out there currently.
The final 60 minutes of running ahead of qualifying is now underway.
Hello everyone - welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice at the Japanese Grand Prix!