F1 Las Vegas GP 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES! Start of FP2 delayed

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Follow the F1 action from the Las Vegas Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
07:04
News from the FIA

The start of FP2 has been delayed.

06:20
Angry Vasseur in the press conference

Read what he had to say here...

06:17
Statement from F1 and Las Vegas GP

“After inspection by F1 and the FIA, a single water valve cover on the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit failed during FP1. The FIA, F1 and local circuit engineering teams are actively working to review and address the issue."

05:40
An update from Ferrari

"We are checking the damage caused to Carlos’ car when he hit the manhole cover, which seems quite extensive."

05:37
FP2

FP2 is current scheduled to start at 8am UK time.

Whether that happens, remains to be seen! We will update you as we get more news from the FIA.

Until then, we're taking a break - plus we have the FIA press conference to come, where Toto Wolff will be speaking.

05:33
Horner on the track issues

"It's a shame we are not allowed on track. They are going to have to check all the manhole covers and weld them or do something because you can see the damage it's done. We are all good, no damage for us so far. 

"They have got to be flexible. It's a great shame for the fans but safety comes first. We have got to get this right and hopefully it won't take too long."

05:30
More on the Ocon chassis change

He, like Sainz, hit the drain cover...

05:13
Also from the FIA

"Will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule."

05:12
More news from the FIA

"Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers which will take some time"

05:07
More on the cancellation

Read our developing story here...

04:57
News from the FIA

"We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover, which is the reason for the current delay."

04:52
A disaster

FP1 will not resume... so the session is over. Waiting for more news from the FIA.

04:50
Big news

The session will not be resumed!

04:48
Alonso is told by Aston Martin

"So, there might be a drain. Sainz has stopped behind you, and reported that the floor is destroyed. Be very careful on the backstraight."

04:47
Strange incident

Sainz appears to have hit a bump down the long straight which resulted in his engine being turned off.

Very unusual - we will wait for news from Ferrari.

04:41
Order under the red flag

Leclerc is currently 2.5s clear of Hulkenberg.

Magnussen, Verstappen, Ocon, Russell, Sainz, Tsunoda, Perez and Bottas is the top 10.

04:39
Red flag

The first stoppage of the weekend has ben caused by Sainz, who has stopped on track.

04:36
Times tumble

Given it's a new track, expect massive evolution in terms of lap times.

Leclerc leads with a 1m44.019s, 1.1s ahead of Verstappen.

04:35
First times on the board

A 1m48.947s for Norris, 0.4s ahead of Sainz.

Ocon, Bottas and Tsunoda complete the top five.

04:34
Russell radio

"Grip is very low currently."

04:32
A slippery start to the session

17 of the 20 cars are out on track with Sargeant, Alonso and Albon still in the pit lane.

It does look slippery out there in these early stages with the drivers on a range of tyres.

04:30
FP1 is go!

It's Vegas baby... 

First practice in Las Vegas is now underway! Stroll is the first driver out on track in FP1.

04:24
Five minutes until FP1

A new track always brings extra excitement! FP1 starts in just five minutes.

04:17
F1 in Las Vegas: Is Sport No Longer the Focus?

04:17
Welcome

Good morning and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Friday practice kicks off at 4:30am UK time!

