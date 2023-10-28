Big spin for Gasly at Turn 12 He ends up facing the wrong way, but no damage done#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Pk8yAEIofZ\u2014 Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2023
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - Final Practice: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the F1 action from Mexico City here with the Crash.net live blog.
Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Tsunoda, Ocon, Bottas and Zhou.
Gasly loses control of his Alpine in the stadium section but keeps it out of the wall.
He puts 0.5s between himself and Hamilton at the top of the timesheets.
The seven-time world champion takes to the top in the W14 - less than a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
Norris slots into fourth, two-tenths off his fellow Brit.
A 1m19.283s for Leclerc; over a tenth ahead of Sainz.
Tsunoda takes to the track on the softs as the two Aston Martins pit.
Ferrari have put both Sainz and Leclerc on the softs already in FP3.
A 1m20.740s for Bottas on the hards puts him on top.
The two Ferraris join the track as does Alonso.
After a quiet start to the session, Stroll and Bottas break the silence on the hards.
Final practice in Mexico City is now underway.
Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for final practice in Mexico.
FP3 gets underway at 6:30pm UK time.