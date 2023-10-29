Crash Home
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow the 2023 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

19:46
Just 15 minutes until lights out

So that means it's now time for the Mexico national anthem!

19:42
Vasseur on Ferrari's chances

"First we need to be one-two after Turn 3, this is our first challenge, for sure.

"And then Mexico it’s a lot about cooling for the brakes and the engine, and for sure if you are in clean air the race is much easier.

"The start will be a gamechanger for the race." 

19:27
19:18
Perez looks to the start

"I think having a good start is important around this place. Overtaking we know is really difficult, so overtaking at the start will be key. 

"From then on, let’s see what the tyres do." 

19:13
The grid

Here's how the grid is shaping up for the race start...

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix,
19:11
Sergio Perez in last-chance saloon to save Red Bull career?

19:11
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Follow all of the action here today with the race getting underway at 8pm GMT.

