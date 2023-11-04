Top 10: Norris, Verstappen, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Sainz and Piastri.
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint Shootout: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the sprint action from Interlagos here with the Crash.net live blog.
McLaren are currently on provisional pole position.
All 10 cars are out there currently.
With four minutes to go... no cars have yet taken to the track.
The battle for pole is on!
Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Bottas and Alonso all fail to make it through
Ricciardo with the standout lap of the session - P4 overall in the AlphaTauri.
He moves up to srvent hin the Alfa Romeo, moving ahead of Norris, Magnussen and the Mercedes duo.
All drivers are on track except Alonso, who has damage to his car following contact with Ocon.
Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Norris, Magnussen, Hamilton and Russell.
No laps yet from Ricciardo, Alonso, Gasly, Bottas and Tsunoda.
A 1m11.449s, 0.162s ahead of Perez.
Piastri and Hulkenberg complete the top four currently.
All drivers are once again mandated to use the mediums in this 10-minute session.
SQ2 will start in three minutes.
They're currently retrieving Ocon's stricken Alpine while ensuring the barrier is repaired ahead of SQ2.
Incident involving Ocon and Alonso has been noted by the stewards.
Replay did look like it was more Ocon's fault.
Ocon has crashed in the first sector of the lap.
Out in Q1: Ocon, Stroll, Zhou, Albon and Sargeant.
He stays down in 14th, only a tenth ahead of Stroll who is the best of the runners currently in the elimination zone.
Stroll, Zhou, Albon, Tsunoda and Sargeant.
Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Perez, Gasly, Ocon, Albon and Sargeant is the current order.
A 1m11.796s for Sainz, a tenth ahead of Hamilton. Russell slots into fourth, just behind Verstappen.
A 1m11.888s for Perez, 0.3s ahead of Perez.
Sainz and Hamilton are on course to beat it though.
No surprise to see a number of cars already out there with Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton and Russell all circulating on the mediums.
The first part of qualifying at Interlagos is underway with all drivers mandated to use the mediums in SQ1.
Norris and Verstappen are the only two drivers (out of the front five teams) to have two new sets of softs left.
Perez, Sainz and Piastri have no new softs.
Leclerc, Hamilton and Russell have one set for SQ3.