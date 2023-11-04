Crash Home
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint Shootout: LIVE UPDATES!

Follow all of the sprint action from Interlagos here with the Crash.net live blog.

15:06
It's pole for Norris!

Top 10: Norris, Verstappen, Perez, Russell, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Ricciardo, Sainz and Piastri.

15:05
Verstappen can't beat Norris

McLaren are currently on provisional pole position. 

15:02
Two minutes on the clock

All 10 cars are out there currently. 

15:01
No cars on track

With four minutes to go... no cars have yet taken to the track.

14:57
SQ3 underway

The battle for pole is on!

14:51
A frantic end to SQ2

Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Bottas and Alonso all fail to make it through

Ricciardo with the standout lap of the session - P4 overall in the AlphaTauri.

14:50
Good lap from Bottas

He moves up to srvent hin the Alfa Romeo, moving ahead of Norris, Magnussen and the Mercedes duo.

14:48
Time for the final runs

All drivers are on track except Alonso, who has damage to his car following contact with Ocon.

14:46
Order after the first runs

Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Norris, Magnussen, Hamilton and Russell.

No laps yet from Ricciardo, Alonso, Gasly, Bottas and Tsunoda.

14:44
Verstappen leads the early stages

A 1m11.449s, 0.162s ahead of Perez.

Piastri and Hulkenberg complete the top four currently.

14:40
SQ2 is underway

All drivers are once again mandated to use the mediums in this 10-minute session.

14:40
14:37
News from race control

SQ2 will start in three minutes. 

14:23
A small delay

They're currently retrieving Ocon's stricken Alpine while ensuring the barrier is repaired ahead of SQ2.

14:16
News from the stewards

Incident involving Ocon and Alonso has been noted by the stewards.

Replay did look like it was more Ocon's fault.

14:15
14:12
Red flag

Ocon has crashed in the first sector of the lap.

Out in Q1: Ocon, Stroll, Zhou, Albon and Sargeant.

14:09
Poor from Piastri

He stays down in 14th, only a tenth ahead of Stroll who is the best of the runners currently in the elimination zone.

14:08
In the drop-zone

Stroll, Zhou, Albon, Tsunoda and Sargeant.

14:05
All 20 cars out on track

Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Perez, Gasly, Ocon, Albon and Sargeant is the current order.

14:05
Strong lap from Sainz

A 1m11.796s for Sainz, a tenth ahead of Hamilton. Russell slots into fourth, just behind Verstappen.

14:04
Verstappen' first time

A 1m11.888s for Perez, 0.3s ahead of Perez.

Sainz and Hamilton are on course to beat it though.

14:03
A busy track

No surprise to see a number of cars already out there with Verstappen, Perez, Hamilton and Russell all circulating on the mediums.

14:00
SQ1 is underway

The first part of qualifying at Interlagos is underway with all drivers mandated to use the mediums in SQ1.

13:45
Norris v Verstappen for pole

Norris and Verstappen are the only two drivers (out of the front five teams) to have two new sets of softs left.

Perez, Sainz and Piastri have no new softs.

Leclerc, Hamilton and Russell have one set for SQ3.

