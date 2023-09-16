Crash Home
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit,

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 58 Seconds Ago

Follow qualifying day at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

14:18
Chequered flag

Tsunoda goes fastest as Magnussen slots into second.

The track is ramping up.

14:18
Albon up to 10th

A lot of improvements out there.

14:16
All 20 cars on track

A busy track - who will make it through to Q1?

14:14
Four minutes to go

Stroll, Sargeant, Albon, Bottas and Zhou are all in the drop-zone currently. 

14:12
Sainz goes fastest

All change at the front as Sainz sets a 1m32.339s, 0.059s ahead of Verstappen.

Leclerc, Russell and Norris complete the top five.

14:11
In the drop-zone

Lawson, Albon, Bottas, Zhou and Stroll.

14:08
Russell takes to the top

A tidy lap from the Mercedes driver to go P1 with a 1m32.478s, 0.045s ahead of Leclerc.

14:05
Norris

Norris sets the early pace with a 1m32.556s, less than a tenth ahead of Perez.

Verstappen and Sainz complete the top four.

14:02
Underway in Q1

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit,
13:59
Q1 is underway

Here we go then... qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is now underway!

13:52
Previous Singapore pole sitters

2022 - Leclerc

2019 - Leclerc

2018 - Hamilton

2017 - Vettel

2016 - Rosberg

2015 - Vettel

13:44
Just 15 minutes to go now

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit,
13:27
The man to beat in Singapore

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit,
13:18
How can Red Bull win the title this weekend?

Here's how...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street
13:10
Final practice

Read what happened in FP3 here...

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas VF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit,
11:32
Chequered flag

Sainz on top ahead of Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg and Tsunoda.

11:30
Verstappen improves

Fourth-fastest for the reigning world champion, 0.3s off the pace.

11:28
Russell into second

Another great lap from the Mercedes driver to go second - within a tenth of Sainz.

11:22
Leclerc only fourth

A mistake from him in the final sector.

11:20
Sainz back on top

He's 0.2s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets.

11:19
Verstappen only fourth

He's 0.3s down on Norris.

11:15
Order with 15 to go

Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Piastri, Ocon, Alonso, Stroll, Sainz, Albon and Lawson.

11:12
Russell improves

Looks like Russell is on a new set of softs as he goes 0.7s clear of Hamilton now at the top of the timesheets.

Norris is on course to beat it though.

11:08
Not a lot going on

Most of the grid is currently in the pit lane with just over 20 minutes to go.

Only Russell, Sainz, Leclerc and Tsunoda are on track.

11:03
The sun begins to set

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 16, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street
