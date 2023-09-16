Tsunoda goes fastest as Magnussen slots into second.The track is ramping up.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!
Follow qualifying day at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
Tsunoda goes fastest as Magnussen slots into second.
The track is ramping up.
A lot of improvements out there.
A busy track - who will make it through to Q1?
Stroll, Sargeant, Albon, Bottas and Zhou are all in the drop-zone currently.
All change at the front as Sainz sets a 1m32.339s, 0.059s ahead of Verstappen.
Leclerc, Russell and Norris complete the top five.
Lawson, Albon, Bottas, Zhou and Stroll.
A tidy lap from the Mercedes driver to go P1 with a 1m32.478s, 0.045s ahead of Leclerc.
Norris sets the early pace with a 1m32.556s, less than a tenth ahead of Perez.
Verstappen and Sainz complete the top four.
Here we go then... qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is now underway!
2022 - Leclerc
2019 - Leclerc
2018 - Hamilton
2017 - Vettel
2016 - Rosberg
2015 - Vettel
Here's how...
Read what happened in FP3 here...
Sainz on top ahead of Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Perez, Hulkenberg and Tsunoda.
Fourth-fastest for the reigning world champion, 0.3s off the pace.
Another great lap from the Mercedes driver to go second - within a tenth of Sainz.
A mistake from him in the final sector.
He's 0.2s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets.
He's 0.3s down on Norris.
Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Piastri, Ocon, Alonso, Stroll, Sainz, Albon and Lawson.
Looks like Russell is on a new set of softs as he goes 0.7s clear of Hamilton now at the top of the timesheets.
Norris is on course to beat it though.
Most of the grid is currently in the pit lane with just over 20 minutes to go.
Only Russell, Sainz, Leclerc and Tsunoda are on track.