F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!
It's another sprint weekend as F1 races in America for the second time in 2023. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to this weekend's US Grand Prix.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Perez, Zhou, Piastri, Albon, Ricciardo and Norris.
He's 0.9s off Verstappen's benchmark - both drivers are on the hards.
He goes over one-second clear of his nearest challenger, which is Bottas currently.
A 1m39.736s for Verstappen currently, 0.1s ahead of Hulkenberg in the nearest Haas.
Bottas, Perez and Ricciardo complete the top five.
No one out there on the softs - mediums and hards are the choice of tyres.
As expected, a very busy start to FP1 with all of the cars on track except Sargeant, Norris, Albon and Piastri.
The only practice session this weekend is now underway.
60 minutes of running ahead of qualifying.
"The last two championships have been pretty special. This one is another step in terms of his performance and how he got everything out of that car."
Mercedes have a new floor upgrade for Austin
Here's what else is new...
Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 United States Grand Prix.
It's a sprint weekend so that means it's a busy day!
The FP1 action kicks off at 6:30pm UK time.