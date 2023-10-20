Crash Home
F1
Live
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA,

F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Friday Practice: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 40 Seconds Ago

It's another sprint weekend as F1 races in America for the second time in 2023. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to this weekend's US Grand Prix.

Reporting By:
18:44
Current top 10

Verstappen, Hamilton, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Perez, Zhou, Piastri, Albon, Ricciardo and Norris.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:41
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:40
Hamilton slots into second

He's 0.9s off Verstappen's benchmark - both drivers are on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:39
Big improvement from Verstappen

He goes over one-second clear of his nearest challenger, which is Bottas currently.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:35
Verstappen on top currently

A 1m39.736s for Verstappen currently, 0.1s ahead of Hulkenberg in the nearest Haas.

Bottas, Perez and Ricciardo complete the top five.

No one out there on the softs - mediums and hards are the choice of tyres.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:31
A busy track

As expected, a very busy start to FP1 with all of the cars on track except Sargeant, Norris, Albon and Piastri.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:30
FP1 underway

The only practice session this weekend is now underway.

60 minutes of running ahead of qualifying.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:14
Button on Verstappen's title win

"The last two championships have been pretty special. This one is another step in terms of his performance and how he got everything out of that car."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:11
Upgrades

Mercedes have a new floor upgrade for Austin

Here's what else is new...

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:08
How to watch qualifying?

Here's how you can watch the United States Grand Prix this weekend...

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team with his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell (AUS) Professional Cyclist. Formula 1 World
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:05
Watch, like and subscribe!

Max Verstappen: The Greatest F1 Talent of the Modern Era?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:04
Welcome

Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

It's a sprint weekend so that means it's a busy day!

The FP1 action kicks off at 6:30pm UK time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture