George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,

F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 44 Minutes Ago

It's another sprint weekend as F1 races in America for the second time in 2023. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to this weekend's US Grand Prix.

19:32
FP1 is over

Verstappen fastest ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Magnussen, Russell, Albon, Sainz, Hulkenberg and Gasly.

19:30
Chequered flag

Leclerc has just gone fastest in the first sector.

No one else is out there improving.

19:29
Into the final minute

Not too many more improvements out there currently.

Zhou improves but stays 16th.

19:26
More fast times

Leclerc and Perez slot into second and third respectively.

19:24
Strong showing from Haas

Second for Magnussen now, just ahead of Russell.

Hulkenberg slots into fifth.

19:23
Verstappen improves again

He sets a 1m35.921s, 0.6s ahead of Albon.

Tsunoda completes the top three.

19:18
Albon goes fastest

He goes 0.7s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets on the softs. Sargeant only fifth, 1.1s off his teammate.

19:16
Soft tyres

Into the qualifying simulations now with Sargeant and Albon out there on the soft tyre.

19:15
Into the final 15 minutes

Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Leclerc, Perez and Ricciardo.

19:10
Norris

Norris takes to the top for McLaren with a 1m37.256s on the mediums - a tenth ahead of Hamilton.

19:07
Problems for Stroll

Brake temperature problems down at Aston Martin.

Alonso and Stroll have completed just 12 laps between them.

19:04
An off for Piastri

He manages to keep his McLaren pointing the right way after running off the track. A close one there.

19:02
FP1 shots

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas,
18:57
Just over 30 minutes to go

Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Zhou and Piastri.

Slow start from Aston Martin: Alonso 17th; Stroll 20th.

18:52
Hamilton on top!

Hamilton is cooking out there as he goes a tenth clear of Verstappen.

18:46
Good lap from Hamilton

He slots into P2, just 0.044s behind Verstappen's top time - both drivers on the hards.

18:44
Current top 10

Verstappen, Hamilton, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Perez, Zhou, Piastri, Albon, Ricciardo and Norris.

18:41
18:40
Hamilton slots into second

He's 0.9s off Verstappen's benchmark - both drivers are on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:39
Big improvement from Verstappen

He goes over one-second clear of his nearest challenger, which is Bottas currently.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:35
Verstappen on top currently

A 1m39.736s for Verstappen currently, 0.1s ahead of Hulkenberg in the nearest Haas.

Bottas, Perez and Ricciardo complete the top five.

No one out there on the softs - mediums and hards are the choice of tyres.

18:31
A busy track

As expected, a very busy start to FP1 with all of the cars on track except Sargeant, Norris, Albon and Piastri.

18:30
FP1 underway

The only practice session this weekend is now underway.

60 minutes of running ahead of qualifying.

18:14
Button on Verstappen's title win

"The last two championships have been pretty special. This one is another step in terms of his performance and how he got everything out of that car."

18:11
Upgrades

Mercedes have a new floor upgrade for Austin

Here's what else is new...

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States
