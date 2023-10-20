Verstappen fastest ahead of Leclerc, Hamilton, Perez, Magnussen, Russell, Albon, Sainz, Hulkenberg and Gasly.
F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Qualifying: LIVE UPDATES!
It's another sprint weekend as F1 races in America for the second time in 2023. The Circuit of the Americas plays host to this weekend's US Grand Prix.
Leclerc has just gone fastest in the first sector.
No one else is out there improving.
Not too many more improvements out there currently.
Zhou improves but stays 16th.
Leclerc and Perez slot into second and third respectively.
Second for Magnussen now, just ahead of Russell.
Hulkenberg slots into fifth.
He sets a 1m35.921s, 0.6s ahead of Albon.
Tsunoda completes the top three.
He goes 0.7s clear of Norris at the top of the timesheets on the softs. Sargeant only fifth, 1.1s off his teammate.
Into the qualifying simulations now with Sargeant and Albon out there on the soft tyre.
Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Leclerc, Perez and Ricciardo.
Norris takes to the top for McLaren with a 1m37.256s on the mediums - a tenth ahead of Hamilton.
Brake temperature problems down at Aston Martin.
Alonso and Stroll have completed just 12 laps between them.
He manages to keep his McLaren pointing the right way after running off the track. A close one there.
Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Leclerc, Perez, Ricciardo, Zhou and Piastri.
Slow start from Aston Martin: Alonso 17th; Stroll 20th.
Hamilton is cooking out there as he goes a tenth clear of Verstappen.
He slots into P2, just 0.044s behind Verstappen's top time - both drivers on the hards.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Perez, Zhou, Piastri, Albon, Ricciardo and Norris.
He's 0.9s off Verstappen's benchmark - both drivers are on the hards.
He goes over one-second clear of his nearest challenger, which is Bottas currently.
A 1m39.736s for Verstappen currently, 0.1s ahead of Hulkenberg in the nearest Haas.
Bottas, Perez and Ricciardo complete the top five.
No one out there on the softs - mediums and hards are the choice of tyres.
As expected, a very busy start to FP1 with all of the cars on track except Sargeant, Norris, Albon and Piastri.
The only practice session this weekend is now underway.
60 minutes of running ahead of qualifying.
"The last two championships have been pretty special. This one is another step in terms of his performance and how he got everything out of that car."
Mercedes have a new floor upgrade for Austin
