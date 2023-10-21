Crash Home
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA,

F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Sprint Shootout: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 4 Minutes Ago

It's sprint day at the Circuit of the Americas which plays host to this weekend's United States Grand Prix. Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
19:15
Verstappen does it

Verstappen claims a third sprint pole ahead of Leclerc.

Hamilton, Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Albon and Gasly complare the top 10.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:13
Verstappen's benchmark

A 1m34.538s for Verstappen, a tenth ahead of Norris.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:12
Time for the final runs

Norris goes fastest in the first sector - slightly quicker than Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:10
Some changes to track limits

News from the FIA: "Following discussion with the teams and drivers yesterday we have widened the white line on the outside at Turns 9, 12 and 19 - this is to give the drivers a bit of extra margin at these corners."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:07
SQ3 underway

The fight for pole is on soon...

No cars are on track at the moment.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
19:00
Out in SQ2

Ricciardo, Alonso, Ocon, Stroll and Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:59
Chequered flag

Hamilton only goes ninth - can he make it through?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:58
A bit of an off for Verstappen

No damage to his Red Bull although his tyres look best their best now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:55
Verstappen sets the early pace

Current order: Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris, Perez, Piastri, Stroll and Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:49
SQ2 now underway

Verstappen and the Ferraris take to the track.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:46
Russell likely to get a penalty

Stewards have noted Russell impeding Leclerc.

Looking at the footage on TV, it's a clear cut penalty.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:44
Out in SQ1

Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Bottas, Tsunoda and Sargeant.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:42
Chequered flag

The track is ramping up as Stroll moves up to tenth.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:40
Two minutes to go

Everyone out there will have one final lap.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:38
In the drop-zone

Magnussen, Ricciardo, Stroll, Sargeant and Piastri.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:37
Verstappen smashes Leclerc's time

A 1m35.997s for Verstappen, just over 0.3s clear.

Perez slots into fifth in the second Red Bull.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:36
Leclerc takes to the top

A 1m36.302s for Leclerc, with teammate Sainz right behind him.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:35
First time on the board

A 1m36.402s for Hamilton, 0.6s ahead of Hulkenberg.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:32
Cars on track

Hamilton is the first man out on track on the medium tyres.

All teams must run on the mediums in SQ1 and SQ2; SQ3 will be on the soft.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:31
SQ1 is underway

No mad rush to get on track though just yet.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:27
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:25
Five minutes to go

Verstappen should have been on pole yesterday had it not been for a track limits violation.

Can he make amends now in the shootout? 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:13
The calm before the storm

Red Bull Racing RB19 of Max Verstappen (NLD) in parc ferme conditions. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:09
Are Red Bull better off without Helmut Marko?

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:06
Welcome

Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the United States Grand Prix.

it's nearly time for the sprint shootout in Austin - the second qualifying session kicks off in just under 25 minutes.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture