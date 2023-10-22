Just under 15 minutes until lights out so it's time for the national anthem of America.
F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Will Verstappen win from 6th? LIVE UPDATES!
It's race day at the 2023 United States Grand Prix. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net live blog.
"I’ve got several plans. We’ve good pace. Trying to get him [Leclerc] off the line would be an ideal scenario, but tricky, it can go either way."
After a boring sprint race, could the main event be more exciting?
Two to three stops are expected this afternoon, plus, Verstappen is starting from sixth on the grid.
Here's how the grid lines up for the United States Grand Prix
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 United States Grand Prix.
The race kicks off at 8pm UK time.