(L to R): Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing on the drivers&#039; parade. Formula 1

F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - Will Verstappen win from 6th? LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 5 Minutes Ago

It's race day at the 2023 United States Grand Prix. Follow all of the F1 action here with the Crash.net live blog.

19:47
National anthem time

Just under 15 minutes until lights out so it's time for the national anthem of America.

19:41
Fifth and third on the grid

(L to R): George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the drivers' parade. Formula 1
19:36
Norris looks to the start

"I’ve got several plans. We’ve good pace. Trying to get him [Leclerc] off the line would be an ideal scenario, but tricky, it can go either way."

19:31
19:27
Thirty minutes to go

After a boring sprint race, could the main event be more exciting?

Two to three stops are expected this afternoon, plus, Verstappen is starting from sixth on the grid.

19:17
Royalty is here

Prince Harry (GBR) Duke of Sussex. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA, Race
19:15
AJ is here

(L to R): Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team with Anthony Joshua (GBR) Boxer and Otro Capital Alpine F1 Team Investor and
19:11
The grid

Here's how the grid lines up for the United States Grand Prix

(L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren and Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship,
19:09
19:09
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

The race kicks off at 8pm UK time.

