LIVE UPDATES: Friday practice at the F1 Azerbaijan GP

After a three-week hiatus, F1 action returns with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 season. 

Red Bull head to Baku as the team very much to beat but Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin are all looking to close the gap.

With a new sprint format set to debut, can anyone stop Red Bull and Max Verstappen this weekend? 

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and live updates throughout the weekend.

11:47
Verstappen makes fast start

And here is our report from an incident-packed practice, as Verstappen set the pace. 

11:39
Practice results

The full order from Friday practice in Baku.

11:31
Chequered flag is out

That's it for practice in Baku. Verstappen heads the timesheets from Leclerc and Perez. 

11:31
All change at the end!

Leclerc briefly goes fastest, before Verstappen usurps him moments later by 0.037s! 

11:29
Perez lowers the pace

Perez further lowers the pace to extend his advantage over Leclerc to 0.144s. 

11:26
Ferrari in the mix

Leclerc goes second and just 0.093s behind Perez, while Sainz slots into fourth as Ferrari finally show some speed on soft tyres. 

11:23
Hamilton up to fourth

An encouraging lap from Hamilton, who is still on mediums, to go fourth fastest. He's 1.147s down on Perez's best.

11:22
Perez faster than Verstappen!

After the first soft tyre runs, it's Perez who is the faster out of the two Red Bulls. 

The Mexican pumps in a 1m42.651s to end up 0.391s clear of Verstappen. 

Perez does love Baku - a circuit he took his first victory for Red Bull.

11:16
It's time for softs!
11:13
Stroll splits Red Bulls

Stroll lifts his Aston Martin into P2 to split the Red Bulls.

The Canadian is 0.219s behind Verstappen. Decent lap, that!

It's not all plain-sailing at Aston Martin, however, as Alonso reports that his DRS is not working and he is told to box. 

11:11
Slight improvement for Merc

Russell has moved himself up to eighth and 1.248s off the pace.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is just outside the top 10 in 11th, nearly two seconds adrift. 

11:06
Alpine's nightmare continues

After a fire ended Gasly's FP1, teammate Ocon is now in the pits and will take no further part in the session. 

Alpine say they are investigating an issue at the rear of Ocon's car as a precuation. 

11:02
Hamilton only 15th

Hamilton finally gets a timed lap on the board, but he only ends up 15th, 3.6s off Verstappen's benchmark pace. 

11:00
Update from Alpine

"Pierre was forced to stop on track due to a loss of hydraulic pressure on his car, the team will look to investigate the cause."

10:59
Green flag!

After a 13-minute delay for the red flag, we are back underway in Baku. 

Just over 30 minutes left on the clock...

10:58
10:55
Time is running out

With the marshals still attending Gasly's smouldering Alpine, this is just resulting in more track time being lost for the teams. 

It's been a particularly bad start to the day for Mercedes, with Russell and Hamilton propping up the order down in 19th and 20th after their respective brake dramas.

10:49
Magnussen also stopped

Magnussen is now stranded down at Turn 1. It's all kicking off this morning in Baku! 

10:46
Red flag!

Red flag as Gasly comes to a stop with flames coming out the rear of his Alpine. 

10:44
Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2

Verstappen hits the top of the timesheets, nearly three tenths clear of Red Bull teammate Perez. The Red Bull pair are half a second clear of Ferrari's Leclerc. 

As you were. 

10:42
Puncture for Tsunoda!

Early drama for Tsunoda, who is crawling back to the pits with a puncture after spinning into the wall.

Sainz has also had an early brush the barriers in his Ferrari, but avoided any damage. 

10:40
Trouble for Hamilton?

Less than 10 minutes into the session and Hamilton is complaining about his brakes.

"I have no brakes at the moment," said Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion is now back in the pits. 

Moments later, Mercedes teammate Russell has also reported brake trouble. 

A bad start to the day for Mercedes. 

10:36
Perez fastest early on

A flurry of early lap times coming in as the drivers get up to speed around the streets of Baku. 

Perez is currently fastest, setting a 1m47.491s in his Red Bull. 

10:34
Busy, busy!

Unsurpringly, it's a very busy track early doors. All 20 drivers are out straight away. No messing about. 

10:30
Green light!

Practice is underway! 

