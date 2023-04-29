Despite progressing into SQ2 with the 11th-fastest time, Sargeant won't take any further part in the Sprint Shootout after damaging the rear-end of his Williams with his hit with the barriers.
LIVE UPDATES: Sprint shootout and sprint race at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
After a three-week hiatus, F1 action returns with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 2023 season.
Saturday marks the first standalone sprint race following changes to the weekend format.
The drivers will take part in a Sprint Shootout qualifying session to determine the grid for the Sprint race later this afternoon.
The grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix was set during Friday qualifying, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beating Max Verstappen to pole position.
Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and live updates throughout the weekend.
16) Zhou, Alfa Romeo
17) Bottas, Alfa Romeo
18) Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
19) Gasly, Alpine
20) De Vries, AlphaTauri
Leclerc sets the pace in SQ1 on a 1m42.820s, four-tenths up on Verstappen.
Hamilton is third for Mercedes, ahead of Sainz's Ferrari and Russell.
A late red flag comes out as Sargeant hits the wall. The session will not be resumed.
Gasly's nightmare weekend looks to be continuing. The Alpine driver is currently 19th and back in the pits with less than two minutes to go.
Leclerc, who topped Friday qualifying, now takes top spot with a 1m43.372s.
The Ferrari driver is 0.191s quicker than Verstappen at this stage, as Stroll slots into P3.
It's Hamilton who sets the early benchmark time with a 1m44.739s.
But things are changing all the time with lap times tumbling as the drivers complete multiple runs.
Piastri just took a trip down the escape road but has managed to get going again.
Here we go then - straight into the action. Let's see what this new format is all about.
While the Sprint Shootout follows the same format as traditional qualifying, it is a shortened version with some slightly different rules.
Lewis Hamilton was pictured having a catch up with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur in the paddock this morning.
Rumours of a sensational switch to Ferrari continue to follow Hamilton while he is yet to sign a new contract with Mercedes.
Is there anything to this, or simply just a catch up between old friends?
Vasseur was in charge of the ART team Hamilton won the GP2 title with in 2006, prior to making his F1 debut the following year.
And in case you've forgotten, here's a handy explainer for how it will all work today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Today it's all about the sprint! First up, we have the shorter 'Sprint Shootout' qualifying which sets the grid for the Sprint race later today.
Neither will affect tommorow's grand prix, with Friday qualifying deciding the grid for the main event.
After Ferrari's Charles Leclerc beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position for Sunday, can he top qualifying again today around the streets of Baku?