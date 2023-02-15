F1 2023 launches: Mercedes, Red Bull and every new F1 car

The clock is ticking down until the first race of F1 2023 in Bahrain on March 5.

Many F1 teams have already launched their 2023 challengers and you can see the pictures below.

Car launches give teams the perfect opportunity to show off their new car livery or new sponsors.

While the actual car is often not what they will run in testing or the first race, it gives us all a small chance of seeing what the new year will look like on track.

Here’s when the teams plan to unveil their new beasts for 2023:

Haas

Red Bull

Williams

Alfa Romeo

AlphaTauri

McLaren

Aston Martin

Ferrari - February 14

Mercedes - February 15

Alpine - February 16

Alpine will unveil their A523 challenger on February 16 at an event in London.