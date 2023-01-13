Mercedes appoint Mercedes strategy chief James Vowles as new F1 team boss
Williams have announced Mercedes strategy chief James Vowles as their new F1 team principal.
Vowles replaces Jost Capito, who stepped down from his position as Williams CEO and team principal in December after two years in charge of the Grove-based out.
The 43-year-old will officially start work at Williams on February 20 after leaving Mercedes after leading the eight-time constructors' world champions strategy for more than four years.
Prior to joining Mercedes, Vowles held engineering roles at BAR, Honda, and Brawn GP, where he played a crucial role in overseeing race strategy during Jenson Button's title-winning campaign in 2009.
