Vowles replaces Jost Capito, who stepped down from his position as Williams CEO and team principal in December after two years in charge of the Grove-based out.

The 43-year-old will officially start work at Williams on February 20 after leaving Mercedes after leading the eight-time constructors' world champions strategy for more than four years.

Prior to joining Mercedes, Vowles held engineering roles at BAR, Honda, and Brawn GP, where he played a crucial role in overseeing race strategy during Jenson Button's title-winning campaign in 2009.

More to follow...