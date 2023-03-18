How to watch F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free

Hamilton and George Russell endured a difficult season-opener in Bahrain, and Mercedes have already conceded that the W14's concept must change immediately. Jeddah is their first opportunity to make improvements.

Max Verstappen will be the man to beat - the pace of the Red Bull driver and teammate Sergio Perez already looks ominous on Saturday and Sundays.

But Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have proven that the hype is real. A winter of rumour about their development became true when Alonso overtook Hamilton to finish third in Bahrain.

Ferrari will be aiming for better luck in Jeddah. Their season began with Charles Leclerc retiring.

How to watch Saudi Arabian GP for free online

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Bahrain Grand Prix coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 from anywhere

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start times (UK)

Friday, March 17

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix P1 - 1.30pm

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix P2 - 5pm

Saturday, March 18

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix P3 - 1.30pm

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying - 5pm

Sunday, March 19

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - 5pm

How to watch the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

How to watch 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

How to watch 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the US without cable

F1 fans in the US can watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

